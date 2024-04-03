Why science says clouds could disappear as solar eclipse begins to pass over Texas

There's a growing likelihood that clouds will steal the show of the rare solar eclipse in Austin-San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday.

As of Wednesday morning, the weather forecasts indicated cloudy weather in Austin-San Antonio and a 25% rain chance in Dallas-Fort Worth — the regions in Texas where the total eclipse will be most prominent.

While a similar event took place seven years ago, this rare phenomenon will be a couple of thousand miles closer to Earth than previous occurrences. It will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and marks the last total solar eclipse until August 23, 2044, according to NASA. So, it's certainly an experience no one wants to miss due to Mother Nature herself.

Here's the science behind what could happen that day.

What happens if it's cloudy during the solar eclipse?

Even if there's cloud cover on Monday, there's still a chance for a clear view.

According to a recent study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment, researchers found that shallow cumulus clouds will dissipate when only a portion of the sun is obscured during the solar eclipse and won't reappear until after the event. This is because these clouds disappear as land surfaces cool, a process that begins when just 15% of the sun is covered.

But it's important to note that this research specifically applies to shallow cumulus clouds that hover above land, fairly low in the sky. Given the forecasted rain on Monday, it's unlikely that these will be the only clouds present over Texas during the eclipse.

“Those are the low, patchy, puffy clouds that you normally find on a sunny day,” Victor Trees, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Geoscience and Remote Sensing at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, told CNN. “If you see those puffy clouds during eclipse day, then have a close look, because they might disappear.”

What if there are other clouds in the sky during the solar eclipse?

Even with mid-to-high-level clouds, there's a good possibility that they disappear at the onset of totality, according to Space.com

"If your sky is covered with mid-to-high-level clouds — cirrostratus, altostratus and/or cirrocumulus — you will likely be able to see the forward edge of the elliptical shadow move rapidly toward you and then over you just prior to and at the onset of totality," Space.com skywatching columnist Joe Rao wrote. "And with its passage may come a remarkable change in the overall quality of light on the surrounding landscape and a dramatic change in the clouds' color."

Even if it is partly cloudy the eclipse can still be spectacular as seen in this 2017 photo.

He recounted his firsthand experience with cloud cover during his first solar eclipse in 1972. As totality approached, he noted that the clouds vanished.

Though it takes longer for higher clouds to dissipate, they eventually do so for the same reason as shallow cumulus clouds: cooler temperatures. As the moon blocks incoming solar radiation from reaching Earth's surface during an eclipse, ground temperatures decrease, according to FOX Weather.

Consequently, without the sun's heat, air cools, causing water droplets (or clouds) to revert to invisible vapor.

"Along with the sudden darkness came a change in the clouds' color," Rao wrote of his experience. "Behind the forward-moving edge of the moon's shadow were strange and exotic colors. The dull gray suddenly became yellow-orange and tints you'd see while looking through a beer or iodine bottle. Indeed, along the very edge of the disappearing sun at the start and end of totality, an arc of ruby red or fuchsia associated with the solar chromosphere appeared. It looked bright red because the hydrogen in the sun was emitting a reddish light at high temperatures, and some of this light may become evident in the clouds at the beginning and end of totality."

