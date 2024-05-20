This water-loving robot will clean your pool like a pro — and it's 50% off in an early Memorial Day deal

What's the worst part of owning a pool? Easy: cleaning it. It's a shame no one has made a Roomba for pools yet. Wait, what? They have? Yep: the Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner will run around the bottom of your pool vacuuming up loose debris, leaves and other gunk that you don't want to swim with or step on (yuck). It's been marked way down in an early Memorial Day deal.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

It's just about time to get your pool ready for a splash. The Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner is marked down by 50%. While that's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's still a darn good deal — and it means you'll spend a lot less time cleaning and a lot more time lounging.

Why do I need this? 🤔

All you have to do is set this little guy loose in the pool and it will take care of the mess for you. Once turned on, it'll clean for up to an hour and a half. It's ideal for above-ground pools or flat in-ground pools.

The Seagull SE has two dual-drive motors that let it power its way through the water and collect wayward trash and dirt. It's quiet, so you can run it while using the pool without distraction. The filter tray is reusable and simple to clean: Just rinse it with a hose and you're good to go. When cleaning is done, you don't have to dive into the pool to grab the Seagull SE — the included hook makes it easy to fish it out of the water.

Just to be clear: This bot is completely cordless. Place it on its charger when it's done, and it will be ready to clean again in just 2.5 hours. There are four LEDs to let you know things like how much juice is left or whether the filter needs to be cleaned. Maybe the coolest feature: It includes a chemical dispenser so you can keep the water balanced and purified without dumping everything in yourself. Goodbye, awful chlorine smell.

Think of this pool-cleaning robot as a gift to self. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

We all have better things to do than clean the pool. Nearly 9,000 five-star fans leave that chore up to the Aiper Seagull SE Robotic Pool Cleaner.

Pros 👍

One shopper raved about the ease of use. "Makes my life much easier," said one verified reviewer. "This little guy is exactly what I needed. If, like me, the thought of messing with pool equipment and manually cleaning your pool is something you'd just rather not do, then look no further! ... Not a finger needs to be lifted to clean your pool, except to turn the little guy on and he's off to work. ... Completely recommend!"

"Why didn't I get this sooner?" quipped another shopper. "Works exactly as it is supposed to. Just drop it in the pool and go to lunch or shopping; when you get back, your pool is clean. I live in a wooded area and get a lot of leaves and debris from the trees. This has picked up everything so far. So long, messy hoses."

One fan said that it handled springtime pollen like a champ. "It took three weeks to finally get our above-ground pool operating. We have a lot of trees and pollen. The bottom of our pool was pretty dirty with leaves and dirt. We put this in the pool and when it was finished the pool bottom was spotless. It comes with a hook to grab it without getting into the pool. Easy to clean. Just take off the cover and spray off. I would definitely recommend."

Cons 👎

Although people love the Aiper, some say it doesn't get everything. "Great time-saver. Just brush a couple times a week and the robot does the rest! Easy to use and easy to clean. The downside is it doesn't get all the small debris, but will do about 90%," said one homeowner.

Another customer said that it doesn't handle elevation changes well. "Only complaint is that it doesn’t navigate pool depths easily, and is prone to getting stuck. But give it a nudge, and it's back up and running."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

