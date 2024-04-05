Traveling through the Austin airport for the solar eclipse? Here's how to plan.

Travelers will flood the state of Texas to catch the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

This means that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for a "high volume" of travelers during the solar event.

Whether you are flying in or picking someone up from the airport, here is everything you need to know about traveling in Texas during the eclipse.

What will traffic be like in Austin, Texas, for the solar eclipse?

Prepare for heavy traffic on roads around the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Presidential Boulevard is the main entrance to the Barbara Jordan Terminal. If it is busy, drivers can use Spirit of Texas to access the terminal instead, according to a news release from the Austin airport. Travelers should plan to spend more time than usual in traffic due to congested major highways and roadways across Central Texas.

Busy times will be 8 a.m. April 9 on Highway 71, north of the airport. So leave the house with plenty of time to spare.

"Airport roadways will be busy and congested and could contribute to delays for passengers and staff getting to the airport," according to the news release.

More: Cloud coverage will 'most likely' impede eclipse viewing in Texas, NWS reports

Will there be flight delays for the solar eclipse?

Possibly, the Austin airport warned of flight disruptions in air travel due to recently issued air traffic procedures by the Federal Aviation Administration for the eclipse. This could cause delays or changes to flights.

Expect lines for rental cars, airline ticket counters and security screening checkpoints. Build this additional time into your travel plan.

"AUS is prepared to utilize every square foot of the terminal to ensure a safe and smooth operation," according to the news release. "Extra Department of Aviation staff will be in the terminal to provide assistance to passengers and to help keep ticket counter and security screening lines organized."

More: Where to buy solar eclipse glasses, according to the experts

Can I still get a rental car at the airport for the solar eclipse?

Rental cars will be in high demand due to the nature of the event. Visitors will drive into Austin and fly out after the eclipse is over. The airport expects a high volume of rental car returns at the Rental Car Facility, making lines and wait times longer. Rental agencies are "100% booked" for available rentals on the day of the eclipse. They are also expected to be booked on April 9.

"The Department of Aviation is working with our rental car operators to support their operations contingency plan," according to the press release.

More: Austin airport's rental car agencies are '100% booked' for eclipse

Where to drop off passengers at the Austin airport?

Drop-off can happen at the upper departures or the lower arrival levels of the airport. The airport recommends dropping passengers off at whichever location is least congested.

Tips for traveling during the solar eclipse

Get to the airport early: Plan to arrive at least two and a half hours before departure for domestic flights. International flights should arrive at least three hours in advance. If you have to return a rental car, check luggage or have a large group, plan to arrive even earlier than the two-and-a-half-hour early recommended arrival time.

Keep traffic conditions in mind: Roadways outside of the airport will also be congested. Austin-Bergstrom airport recommends allowing for extra time while traveling to the airport.

Returning a rental car: Rental cars must be returned by the renter in person at the Rental Car Facility. Plan to wait in line and allow for extra time on April 9 at the car drop-off.

Getting assistance: There will be additional aviation staff on the day of the eclipse and after to provide support to travelers. You can also call the airport at 512-530-2242 if you need any assistance. The airport also will provide real-time updates via its X account.

Heads up! The 2024 Total #SolarEclipse is on its way on April 8. If you’re flying AUS April 8-9, here’s what you should know:

✈️ The airport will be busy Mon. (4/8) and Tues. (4/9)... pic.twitter.com/u7agI1EgGT — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) April 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Flying through the Austin airport for the eclipse? Here's how to plan.