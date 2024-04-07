The solar eclipse is Monday. Follow the path of totality and arrival time across US

After months of anticipation, we're now only hours away from witnessing the 2024 solar eclipse.

The moon will block the sun on Monday, April 8, for several minutes along the path of totality that stretches southwest to northeast across North America.

“People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun — known as the path of totality — will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will become dark, as if it were dawn or dusk,” according to NASA.

In Texas, that includes cities like Del Rio, Fredericksburg, Austin, Waco, Dallas, Fort Worth and more.

Here's what you need to know Monday:

Follow the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality across the US

What time is the solar eclipse 2024 across the US?

What time is the solar eclipse 2024 in Texas?

Del Rio: 12:11 p.m. to 2:51 p.m., with totality from 1:28 p.m. to 1:31 p.m.

San Antonio: 12:14 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., with totality from 1:33 p.m. to 1:34 p.m.

Austin: 12:17 p.m. to 2:58 p.m., with totality from 1:35 p.m. to 1:38 p.m.

Dallas: 12:23 p.m. to 3:02 p.m., with totality from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m.

Texarkana: 12:28 p.m. to 3:07 p.m., with totality from 1:46 p.m. to 1:49 p.m.

Enter your ZIP code below to see how the eclipse will look in your area and what time you should expect to see totality.

Solar eclipse map: Path of totality in Texas

The map below is based on data from NASA, NOAA and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies to show eclipse times, peak sun coverage and likely levels of cloudiness during the solar eclipse April 8.

Is there a 'new' path of totality?

According to eclipse expert John Irwin, new data suggests that the sun's radius is slightly bigger than previously calculated. This means that more areas of Texas may now be in the path of totality while others may not be.

A recently published map shows updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse. See the map below:

Where can I get solar eclipse glasses near me?

Solar eclipse enthusiasts have little time left to get their hands on safe viewing glasses before the celestial phenomenon Monday.

The Statesman turned to the experts at the American Astronomical Society for information on safe eclipse viewing glasses. These retailers, and others, are on their approved list:

Walmart: Prices start at $9.99. They're available to snag online.

Lowe's: Eclipse glasses are available in-store only.

The Home Depot: Sells eclipse glasses, but its stock is very limited and may no longer be available.

Staples: Purchase a 50-pack of eclipse glasses for $149.50 online.

More local stores: Buc-ee's, Cracker Barrel and Kroger.

Is your local store out of solar eclipse glasses? Check out this map of stores by Linq that still have them in stock.

When buying eclipse viewing glasses, make sure they are certified by the International Organization for Standardization and have the "ISO" icon. The glasses should also have the ISO reference number: 12312-2.

Is it going to be cloudy or rainy during the solar eclipse in Texas?

Expect cloudy skies on Monday as low cloud cover returns to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"Confidence remains high that mostly cloudy skies will occur across the region during the eclipse. While patchy breaks in low clouds could occur for a few, high clouds will be in place across south-central Texas," the NWS says.

More: Bill Nye told us what's going to happen if it's cloudy during total solar eclipse in Texas

There are also increased chances of rain throughout the day, with severe, isolated thunderstorms possible after the eclipse.

Confidence remains high that mostly cloudy skies will occur across the region during the eclipse. While patchy breaks in low clouds could occur for a few, high clouds will be in place across south-central Texas. Isolated to scattered showers are also forecast. #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/TO5If40oHq — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 6, 2024

