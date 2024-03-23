I write about fashion for a living — these are the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals I'm shopping on dresses, sandals and more
Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.
Are you ready for a whole new season? It may have felt like this winter would last forever, but here we are on the first week of spring — and that has us inspired to give our wardrobe a little boost with vibrant colors and sunny styles, just right for embracing the warmer days ahead. Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the deals on those styles are already in bloom and waiting for you to pick some for yourselves! But don't delay: the Big Spring Sale is only happening through March 25.
Keep scrolling for our favorite dresses, sandals, jewelry and more on sale at Amazon now — then, check out our additional Big Spring Sale coverage for even more sweet deals on home essentials, tech upgrades and everything else under the sun.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale dress deals
Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette, fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! You can choose from 35 different colors and prints, and wear it on your next vacation or simply out and about.
This cutie is the definition of comfy-casual-chic, with a flattering sheath design and tie-waist to create definition along the midsection. Wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it in the backyard — the world is your stylish oyster!
The maxi-length style has a breezy, tiered silhouette and is made of a breathable polyester-rayon blend that’s ideal for hot days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline and two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone. The dress is available in 30 colors, like Black, Army Green and Hot Pink, and comes in sizes up to XXL. (Note: Reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.)
Easy, breezy and oh-so-comfortable, this is the kind of dress you'll wear every day until the winter freeze. It's ultra flattering, incredibly soft and — most of all — versatile. You can wear it to picnics, barbecues, dinners and so much more. It goes with sandals, heels, sneakers — it's a Jill-of-all-trades in dress form, and we are here for it. Reviewers outlined more than once how this dress looks elegant but feels as cozy as pajamas. Basically, it's a dream come true.
It’s easy to see why the Belongsci shift is so beloved. It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and above-the-knee length give it subtle sex appeal. It’s comfy and easy-breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. And... it’s on sale!
You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these breezy dresses in your closet this spring. And it can transition right into summer — just layer in a sweater, jacket or button down top to make it more suitable for chilly days (or nights).
Flattering and forgiving, this tunic is just right for spring. The fit is flowy and feminine, but the neckline and hem are cut to be ever-so-sassy — which prevents it from venturing into frumpy territory. The tiers and ruffles give it a romantic shape, while V-neck detail and above-the-knee length give it a shape that's cute and a little bit sexy.
With a bias-cut empire waistline, this dress has a little bit of an unexpected edge, which we love. This maxi is made from rayon, which gives it a comfortable and flowy fit that shoppers can't stop raving about. Just slip it over your head and watch it cascade down to your ankles. Need a little adjustment? Its cami-like straps allow you to customize it to your shape and size.
If springtime could be a cut and a fabric, it would be this Amazon No. 1 bestseller. This frock is so swingy and pretty, and it comes in a ton of warmer weather-worthy colors and patterns, made of lightweight material that'll keep you feeling comfortable. With the gathered tie-waist, this wrap dress also gives a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up (Easter Sunday!) or down (over your tankini at the beach!).
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale sandals and sneakers deals
These sandals have a soft yoga mat-style footbed, which helps provide great cushion and relieve foot pain, making it a pleasure to flip-flop around town. The exterior is a treat, too, thanks to the slip-resistant outsole grip. No worries about wearing these babies to the pool!
Made with EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7-inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. Amazon shoppers of all ages are wild about these slides — there are over 24,000 five-star reviewers from verified buyers who gush about how comfy they are.
These nonslip shower slides will keep you grounded while looking fly at the gym, at the pool, at school pickups — or wherever you please. Select sizes and colors are marked down to as low as $20.
These supportive sandals are designed to mold to your feet and cradle your arches (just like your favorite classic Crocs), making them comfortable enough to be on your feet for hours without any aches or pain. Along with rugged rubber outsoles that provide excellent traction, they also boast a soft toe post that's comfy in between your toes and won't cause blisters.
These slip-on sandals are the epitome of go-anywhere comfort. Case in point: they're water-friendly, so feel free to wear them while strolling on the beach.
Anyone suffering with plantar fasciitis or needing extra arch support in their sandals needs to check out these slip-ons. The orthopedic construction helps reduce back and foot pain, and the adjustable velcro buckle lets you customize your fit to exactly what you need — even with wider feet!
Whether you're headed to the beach or walking around the house, these flip-flops might just be your new favorite sandals. Nearly 30,000 shoppers adore them — even claiming they're better than top brands like Clarks and Oofos. They also come in more than 30 fun colors!
Stylish yet sturdy, these top-selling sandals have over 73,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers love how comfortable and cute they are, so much so that some people wear them all year round.
This sport sandal will keep you comfortable and secure no matter where your day takes you — whether walking Fido through the neighborhood or hustling through your to-do list in town. The lightweight midsole helps absorb impact, with a multi-directional traction sole to help prevent slippage.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale jewelry deals
Layering necklaces are all the rage at the moment, so make your mark with an initial necklace set like this one, made from 14K solid gold! There's an option for anyone, whether your name is Allison or Zara (or anything in between).
We love the simple, stylish look of these studs, from viral jewelry favorites Pavoi. The marquise cut cubic zirconia crystals are a unique choice, framed by quality 14K plated gold. These cuties will go with just about any outfit.
These classy and classic huggie earrings are made with Art Deco-style baguette-cut white crystals, perfect for pairing with a wide variety of outfits. Dress them up with a sleek sundress for spring weddings or with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual date night.
An understatedly elegant tennis bracelet is always a classic piece to have in any jewelry collection, and this eye-catcher from Swarovski provides all the sparkle without the diamond price. Swarovski crystals bring the bling, and the rhodium-plated chain adds a touch of glamour.
Other Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion fave deals
Merokeety Cap Sleeve T-Shirt$14$20Save $6 with coupon
Hanes French Terry Capris$9$22Save $13
Mirol Sleeveless Tank Top$13$26Save $13 with coupon
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra$20$26Save $6 with coupon
Grace Karin Slim Straight Leg Pants$29$38Save $9
Miholl V-Neck Blouse$22$29Save $7
Hanes Drawstring Shorts$7$16Save $9 with coupon
Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top$25$35Save $10
Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants$20$30Save $10
Miholl V-Neck Button-Down Blouse$27$37Save $10
Shaperx Tummy Control Shaping Bodysuit$30$48Save $18
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings$20$30Save $10
