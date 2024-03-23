I write about fashion for a living — these are the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals I'm shopping on dresses, sandals and more

Are you ready for a whole new season? It may have felt like this winter would last forever, but here we are on the first week of spring — and that has us inspired to give our wardrobe a little boost with vibrant colors and sunny styles, just right for embracing the warmer days ahead. Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the deals on those styles are already in bloom and waiting for you to pick some for yourselves! But don't delay: the Big Spring Sale is only happening through March 25.

Keep scrolling for our favorite dresses, sandals, jewelry and more on sale at Amazon now — then, check out our additional Big Spring Sale coverage for even more sweet deals on home essentials, tech upgrades and everything else under the sun.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale dress deals

KORSIS Korsis T-Shirt Dress $30 $32 Save $2 Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette, fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! You can choose from 35 different colors and prints, and wear it on your next vacation or simply out and about. $30 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Swing Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress $26 $43 Save $17 The maxi-length style has a breezy, tiered silhouette and is made of a breathable polyester-rayon blend that’s ideal for hot days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline and two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone. The dress is available in 30 colors, like Black, Army Green and Hot Pink, and comes in sizes up to XXL. (Note: Reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.) $26 at Amazon

VIISHOW Viishow Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $28 $42 Save $14 Easy, breezy and oh-so-comfortable, this is the kind of dress you'll wear every day until the winter freeze. It's ultra flattering, incredibly soft and — most of all — versatile. You can wear it to picnics, barbecues, dinners and so much more. It goes with sandals, heels, sneakers — it's a Jill-of-all-trades in dress form, and we are here for it. Reviewers outlined more than once how this dress looks elegant but feels as cozy as pajamas. Basically, it's a dream come true. $28 at Amazon

BELONGSCI Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $30 $36 Save $6 It’s easy to see why the Belongsci shift is so beloved. It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and above-the-knee length give it subtle sex appeal. It’s comfy and easy-breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. And... it’s on sale! $30 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress $30 $43 Save $13 You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these breezy dresses in your closet this spring. And it can transition right into summer — just layer in a sweater, jacket or button down top to make it more suitable for chilly days (or nights). $30 at Amazon

Amoretu Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress $31 $53 Save $22 Flattering and forgiving, this tunic is just right for spring. The fit is flowy and feminine, but the neckline and hem are cut to be ever-so-sassy — which prevents it from venturing into frumpy territory. The tiers and ruffles give it a romantic shape, while V-neck detail and above-the-knee length give it a shape that's cute and a little bit sexy. $31 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress $36 $46 Save $10 with coupon With a bias-cut empire waistline, this dress has a little bit of an unexpected edge, which we love. This maxi is made from rayon, which gives it a comfortable and flowy fit that shoppers can't stop raving about. Just slip it over your head and watch it cascade down to your ankles. Need a little adjustment? Its cami-like straps allow you to customize it to your shape and size. Save $10 with coupon $36 at Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress $38 $61 Save $23 If springtime could be a cut and a fabric, it would be this Amazon No. 1 bestseller. This frock is so swingy and pretty, and it comes in a ton of warmer weather-worthy colors and patterns, made of lightweight material that'll keep you feeling comfortable. With the gathered tie-waist, this wrap dress also gives a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up (Easter Sunday!) or down (over your tankini at the beach!). $38 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale sandals and sneakers deals

KuaiLu KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops $14 $30 Save $16 These sandals have a soft yoga mat-style footbed, which helps provide great cushion and relieve foot pain, making it a pleasure to flip-flop around town. The exterior is a treat, too, thanks to the slip-resistant outsole grip. No worries about wearing these babies to the pool! $14 at Amazon

Joomra Joomra Pillow Slippers $20 $24 Save $4 Made with EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7-inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. Amazon shoppers of all ages are wild about these slides — there are over 24,000 five-star reviewers from verified buyers who gush about how comfy they are. $20 at Amazon

Adidas Adidas Adult Adilette Slide Sandals $20 $30 Save $10 These nonslip shower slides will keep you grounded while looking fly at the gym, at the pool, at school pickups — or wherever you please. Select sizes and colors are marked down to as low as $20. $20 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Women's Kadee II Flip-Flop Sandals $21 $30 Save $9 These supportive sandals are designed to mold to your feet and cradle your arches (just like your favorite classic Crocs), making them comfortable enough to be on your feet for hours without any aches or pain. Along with rugged rubber outsoles that provide excellent traction, they also boast a soft toe post that's comfy in between your toes and won't cause blisters. $21 at Amazon

KuaiLu KuaiLu Women's Fashion Orthotic Slides $30 $33 Save $3 Anyone suffering with plantar fasciitis or needing extra arch support in their sandals needs to check out these slip-ons. The orthopedic construction helps reduce back and foot pain, and the adjustable velcro buckle lets you customize your fit to exactly what you need — even with wider feet! $30 at Amazon

AEROTHOTIC Aerothotic Arch Support Flip Flops $30 $45 Save $15 Whether you're headed to the beach or walking around the house, these flip-flops might just be your new favorite sandals. Nearly 30,000 shoppers adore them — even claiming they're better than top brands like Clarks and Oofos. They also come in more than 30 fun colors! $30 at Amazon

Skechers Skechers Women's On-the-Go Sport Sandals $36 $55 Save $19 This sport sandal will keep you comfortable and secure no matter where your day takes you — whether walking Fido through the neighborhood or hustling through your to-do list in town. The lightweight midsole helps absorb impact, with a multi-directional traction sole to help prevent slippage. $36 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale jewelry deals

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Jack Huggie Earrings $34 $50 Save $16 These classy and classic huggie earrings are made with Art Deco-style baguette-cut white crystals, perfect for pairing with a wide variety of outfits. Dress them up with a sleek sundress for spring weddings or with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual date night. $34 at Amazon

SWAROVSKI Swarovski Women's Subtle Bracelet $74 $119 Save $45 An understatedly elegant tennis bracelet is always a classic piece to have in any jewelry collection, and this eye-catcher from Swarovski provides all the sparkle without the diamond price. Swarovski crystals bring the bling, and the rhodium-plated chain adds a touch of glamour. $74 at Amazon

Other Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion fave deals

Merokeety Cap Sleeve T-Shirt $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Hanes French Terry Capris $9 $22 Save $13 See at Amazon

Mirol Sleeveless Tank Top $13 $26 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $20 $26 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Grace Karin Slim Straight Leg Pants $29 $38 Save $9 See at Amazon

Miholl V-Neck Blouse $22 $29 Save $7 See at Amazon

Hanes Drawstring Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Miholl V-Neck Button-Down Blouse $27 $37 Save $10 See at Amazon

Shaperx Tummy Control Shaping Bodysuit $30 $48 Save $18 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

