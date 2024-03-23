Why you can trust us
I write about fashion for a living — these are the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals I'm shopping on dresses, sandals and more

Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.

Save a bundle on spring-ready dresses, sandals, jewelry and more — courtesy of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. (Amazon)

Are you ready for a whole new season? It may have felt like this winter would last forever, but here we are on the first week of spring — and that has us inspired to give our wardrobe a little boost with vibrant colors and sunny styles, just right for embracing the warmer days ahead. Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the deals on those styles are already in bloom and waiting for you to pick some for yourselves! But don't delay: the Big Spring Sale is only happening through March 25.

Keep scrolling for our favorite dresses, sandals, jewelry and more on sale at Amazon now — then, check out our additional Big Spring Sale coverage for even more sweet deals on home essentials, tech upgrades and everything else under the sun.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale dress deals

KORSIS

Korsis T-Shirt Dress

$30$32Save $2

Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette, fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! You can choose from 35 different colors and prints, and wear it on your next vacation or simply out and about.

$30 at Amazon
MEROKEETY

Merokeety Short Sleeve Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress

$25$48
Save $23 with coupon

This cutie is the definition of comfy-casual-chic, with a flattering sheath design and tie-waist to create definition along the midsection. Wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it in the backyard — the world is your stylish oyster!

Save $23 with coupon
$25 at Amazon
ANRABESS

Anrabess Swing Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

$26$43Save $17

The maxi-length style has a breezy, tiered silhouette and is made of a breathable polyester-rayon blend that’s ideal for hot days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline and two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone. The dress is available in 30 colors, like Black, Army Green and Hot Pink, and comes in sizes up to XXL. (Note: Reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.)

$26 at Amazon
VIISHOW

Viishow Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

$28$42Save $14

Easy, breezy and oh-so-comfortable, this is the kind of dress you'll wear every day until the winter freeze. It's ultra flattering, incredibly soft and — most of all — versatile. You can wear it to picnics, barbecues, dinners and so much more. It goes with sandals, heels, sneakers — it's a Jill-of-all-trades in dress form, and we are here for it. Reviewers outlined more than once how this dress looks elegant but feels as cozy as pajamas. Basically, it's a dream come true. 

$28 at Amazon
BELONGSCI

Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress

$30$36Save $6

It’s easy to see why the Belongsci shift is so beloved. It’s not too tight around the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and above-the-knee length give it subtle sex appeal. It’s comfy and easy-breezy — the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. And... it’s on sale! 

$30 at Amazon
ANRABESS

Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress

$30$43Save $13

You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these breezy dresses in your closet this spring. And it can transition right into summer — just layer in a sweater, jacket or button down top to make it more suitable for chilly days (or nights).

$30 at Amazon
Amoretu

Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress

$31$53Save $22

Flattering and forgiving, this tunic is just right for spring. The fit is flowy and feminine, but the neckline and hem are cut to be ever-so-sassy — which prevents it from venturing into frumpy territory. The tiers and ruffles give it a romantic shape, while V-neck detail and above-the-knee length give it a shape that's cute and a little bit sexy. 

$31 at Amazon
ANRABESS

Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress

$36$46
Save $10 with coupon

With a bias-cut empire waistline, this dress has a little bit of an unexpected edge, which we love. This maxi is made from rayon, which gives it a comfortable and flowy fit that shoppers can't stop raving about. Just slip it over your head and watch it cascade down to your ankles. Need a little adjustment? Its cami-like straps allow you to customize it to your shape and size.

Save $10 with coupon
$36 at Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN

Prettygarden Boho Wrap Dress

$38$61Save $23

If springtime could be a cut and a fabric, it would be this Amazon No. 1 bestseller. This frock is so swingy and pretty, and it comes in a ton of warmer weather-worthy colors and patterns, made of lightweight material that'll keep you feeling comfortable. With the gathered tie-waist, this wrap dress also gives a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up (Easter Sunday!) or down (over your tankini at the beach!). 

$38 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale sandals and sneakers deals

KuaiLu

KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops

$14$30Save $16

These sandals have a soft yoga mat-style footbed, which helps provide great cushion and relieve foot pain, making it a pleasure to flip-flop around town. The exterior is a treat, too, thanks to the slip-resistant outsole grip. No worries about wearing these babies to the pool!

$14 at Amazon
Joomra

Joomra Pillow Slippers

$20$24Save $4

Made with EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7-inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. Amazon shoppers of all ages are wild about these slides — there are over 24,000 five-star reviewers from verified buyers who gush about how comfy they are. 

$20 at Amazon
Adidas

Adidas Adult Adilette Slide Sandals

$20$30Save $10

These nonslip shower slides will keep you grounded while looking fly at the gym, at the pool, at school pickups — or wherever you please. Select sizes and colors are marked down to as low as $20.

$20 at Amazon
Crocs

Crocs Women's Kadee II Flip-Flop Sandals

$21$30Save $9

These supportive sandals are designed to mold to your feet and cradle your arches (just like your favorite classic Crocs), making them comfortable enough to be on your feet for hours without any aches or pain. Along with rugged rubber outsoles that provide excellent traction, they also boast a soft toe post that's comfy in between your toes and won't cause blisters.

$21 at Amazon
Crocs

Crocs Unisex Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

$27$40Save $13

These slip-on sandals are the epitome of go-anywhere comfort. Case in point: they're water-friendly, so feel free to wear them while strolling on the beach.

$27 at Amazon
KuaiLu

KuaiLu Women's Fashion Orthotic Slides

$30$33Save $3

Anyone suffering with plantar fasciitis or needing extra arch support in their sandals needs to check out these slip-ons. The orthopedic construction helps reduce back and foot pain, and the adjustable velcro buckle lets you customize your fit to exactly what you need — even with wider feet!

$30 at Amazon
AEROTHOTIC

Aerothotic Arch Support Flip Flops

$30$45Save $15

Whether you're headed to the beach or walking around the house, these flip-flops might just be your new favorite sandals. Nearly 30,000 shoppers adore them — even claiming they're better than top brands like Clarks and Oofos. They also come in more than 30 fun colors!

$30 at Amazon
Clarks

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flops

$33$55Save $22

Stylish yet sturdy, these top-selling sandals have over 73,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers love how comfortable and cute they are, so much so that some people wear them all year round.

$33 at Amazon
Skechers

Skechers Women's On-the-Go Sport Sandals

$36$55Save $19

This sport sandal will keep you comfortable and secure no matter where your day takes you — whether walking Fido through the neighborhood or hustling through your to-do list in town. The lightweight midsole helps absorb impact, with a multi-directional traction sole to help prevent slippage.

$36 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale jewelry deals

M MOOHAM

M Mooham 14K Solid Gold Layering Necklace Set

$12$15Save $3

Layering necklaces are all the rage at the moment, so make your mark with an initial necklace set like this one, made from 14K solid gold! There's an option for anyone, whether your name is Allison or Zara (or anything in between).

$12 at Amazon
PAVOI

Pavoi 14K Yellow Gold Plated Stud Earrings

$12$16Save $4

We love the simple, stylish look of these studs, from viral jewelry favorites Pavoi. The marquise cut cubic zirconia crystals are a unique choice, framed by quality 14K plated gold. These cuties will go with just about any outfit.

$12 at Amazon
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Jack Huggie Earrings

$34$50Save $16

These classy and classic huggie earrings are made with Art Deco-style baguette-cut white crystals, perfect for pairing with a wide variety of outfits. Dress them up with a sleek sundress for spring weddings or with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual date night.

$34 at Amazon
SWAROVSKI

Swarovski Women's Subtle Bracelet

$74$119Save $45

An understatedly elegant tennis bracelet is always a classic piece to have in any jewelry collection, and this eye-catcher from Swarovski provides all the sparkle without the diamond price. Swarovski crystals bring the bling, and the rhodium-plated chain adds a touch of glamour. 

$74 at Amazon

Other Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion fave deals

  • Merokeety Cap Sleeve T-Shirt

    $14$20
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Shaperx Tummy Control Shaping Bodysuit

    $30$48
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

