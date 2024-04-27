Reese Witherspoon always travels with this face wash — and a big bottle's down to $14

Despite her well-deserved A-lister status in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon is one of the more relatable celebrities out there — especially when it comes to her beauty favorites. She may have the means to buy the most expensive skin care products and access to the best facialists around, but Reese can't help but love a beauty bargain as much as the rest of us. The A-list actress once told Refinery29 that her go-to face wash is one that you can easily find on the shelves of your local drugstore, and right now the Cetaphil Face Wash can be yours for just $14 on Amazon.

Cetaphil Cetaphil Face Wash This gentle yet effective cleanser has thousands of five-star ratings and a superstar's approval to boot. $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Good beauty products — especially celebrity-backed products — are usually pricier. So whenever there's an A-lister raving about a skin-care goody that won't break the bank, it's time to swoop it up. While it's normally only $16, you can grab a 20-ounce bottle for $14. You can also grab a three-pack on sale for $16 (down from $19).

Why do I need this? 🤔

The affordable face wash is infused with glycerin and niacinamide to hydrate skin while it cleans it. Unlike other cleansers that leave your skin feeling dry after using it, this hypoallergenic option is formulated to preserve your skin’s moisture barrier and provide up to 48 hours of hydration. This skin care essential has been clinically tested and approved by dermatologists, is noncomedogenic and safe to use on all skin types — including sensitive skin.

Even A-listers love affordable beauty products! (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

What reviewers say 💬

It's not just Reese! Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have collectively given the Cetaphil Face Wash a glowing five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I’ve been using Cetaphil for over 50 years, including many years spent in the sun. I am constantly told that I have great skin," explained a Cetaphil fan. "At 71 years old, I’m just starting to get wrinkles but the skin is still great. I have never used another product and will not start now. It’s the best product on the market. I am the result of a great product."

"Does a great job of cleansing my extremely sensitive skin while not drying it out. If I use it regularly, my dry, flaky skin and my eczema are greatly reduced," raved one.

"My dermatologist, who sells all brands of high-end products in her clinic, recommended this cleanser, as the best one for her patients to use," one Amazon shopper shared. "When I started using it, it is hands-down, by far the best facial cleanser I have ever used!! It is light and removes everything to wear. My serums absorb better and into my skin, leaving it much brighter and clear!"

"As a man, I have pretty much used shampoo as body wash, shaving cream as lotion, soap as shampoo, you name it. I had no idea that there's a separate kind of soap you're supposed to use for your face until my wife had this and I began using it because I ran out of my stuff," wrote another five-star Amazon reviewer. "My face began feeling refreshed, my blackhead collection was gone, and my pores were much smaller. My face has stopped being so oily, and it honestly feels great."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers do not like the new pump design, which can also get broken en route. "Get rid of the terrible pump" said one.

"Product is excellent," said another. "But the container has one of those squirt tops that you are supposed to twist to open. Doesn’t work. So...you have to open the top and pour the contents out. Poor container."

Amazon Cetaphil Face Wash You can also grab Reese's favorite cleanser on sale in a pack of three — that's just over $5 per bottle. $16 at Amazon

Cetaphil Face Wash isn’t the only budget-friendly beauty find that Reese is a fan of. She also told Refinery29, “I like the Revlon Eyelash Curler; it's as good as any eyelash curler I've ever used.” And lucky for you, it’s marked down at Amazon to a mere $9.

Boasting the brand’s signature triple-tiered lash pads, the handy gadget curls lashes at three different points to create a dramatic curl with just one squeeze. The soft silicone material bottom pad and more structured upper pad work together to provide a gentle but more effective curl.

"I've been curling my eyelashes for over 40 years and I've always used the old-fashioned curlers with the metal on top and black pad on the bottom," wrote one customer. "Not only did this curler give a natural-looking curl, it made my lashes look so much longer and so pretty! I've been using it every day and my lashes have never looked better!"

Even when they aren’t on sale, the Cetaphil Face Wash and Revlon Eyelash Curler are already very affordable, but with them both on sale, well, you don't want to pass them up!

