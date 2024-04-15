Reese Witherspoon's Draper James has tons of spring closet essentials on sale under $50 — save up to 70%

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is fully stocked for spring and summer — and these sale finds won't dip too far into your vacation fund. (Draper James)

Reese Witherspoon is an award-winning actress, a producer and a major fashionista. She describes her Nashville-based clothing brand, Draper James, as "classic American style, steeped in Southern charm." The pieces are feminine, flattering and tailor-made for warm weather — they're constructed mostly from cotton and other breezy, high-quality fabrics.

While some of Draper James' offerings could be described as "investment pieces" based on their higher price tags, the brand's sale section is a treasure trove of quality finds, with some items for well over half off. Take a look below at spring closet essentials under $50 you can find in the Draper James sale section.

Draper James Connie Top in Field Blossom $29 $95 Save $66 This ruffle-sleeved blouse — an absolute steal at almost 70% off — has a keyhole tie at the top that dresses it up a bit, but it's made with 100% cotton, so it's still light and breezy. "This top is lightweight, packs well and is adorable," said one fan. "I've received many compliments." $29 at Draper James

Draper James Reba Wrap Dress in Awning Stripe $49 $145 Save $96 This dress is a Draper James bestseller, and for good reason. It has a slimming wrap silhouette, a romantic bow at the waist and whimsical puffed sleeves. Get it while it's 66% off! "Such a cute dress and very flattering!" wrote one buyer. "True to size. Can wrap and tie dress as loose or as tight as you want, depending on what fit you're going for." $49 at Draper James

Draper James Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress in Multi Nautical Stripe $49 $118 Save $69 Like your favorite cotton T-shirt, this dress is soft, versatile and super-comfy. It has three buttons on the left shoulder for a little extra flair, plus pockets and a drawstring waist that can give it as much or as little shape as you want. "This dress is super comfortable and a great fit," said one shopper. "The material is not see-through and thicker than a T-shirt, but not as thick as a sweatshirt." $49 at Draper James

Draper James Connie Flutter Sleeve Dress in Daisy $49 $125 Save $76 Slip on this flowy mini dress on the first hot day of summer. You can dress it up with sandals or keep it casual with sneakers. It's the epitome of cute and comfy. "This dress is cute, breezy and easy to throw on for so many occasions," said one customer. "The fabric is lightweight and comfortable. I wear it all the time!" $49 at Draper James

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.