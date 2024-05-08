Rachel McAdams' Kate Spade purse is a summer stunner — shop her pick, plus similar styles starting at $27

Sandals and sundresses are obvious must-buys as temps start to rise, and you have permission to send bulky sweaters and heavy boots to the back of the closet. But what about your bottomless pit of a black leather tote? You heard it here: Warm weather is a good excuse for a fresh bag too!

If you need some inspiration, actress Rachel McAdams makes a convincing case for a white purse this season. She carried Kate Spade's Dakota Small Crossbody for a recent red-carpet event in New York City.

Don't let the bag's small size fool you. It has a clever accordion design, so there are three interior sections you can use to stash your wallet, phone, keys, makeup and more. It also has an elegant chain strap that you can sling over your shoulder, plus a longer leather strap that makes it comfortable to wear the bag as a crossbody.

Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Dakota Small Crossbody, Cream This white leather handbag can be worn with at least half of your spring and summer wardrobe. (If you're wary of keeping a light-colored purse clean, it's also available in black and green.) $358 at Kate Spade New York

As cool as McAdams looks with her designer bag, most of us don't have $350 to drop on a new purse — not if we want to keep a little money in that purse, anyway. But all's not lost: You can copy her look for less with the trendy white styles below, all less than $80.

Amazon Duomier Small Quilted Crossbody, White Before you place your weekly Amazon order, consider adding this stunner to your cart. The shiny hardware elevates the overall look, and there are three spacious pockets inside — one is big enough for a small notebook. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Aldo Mini Greenwald Crossbody, Bone "Very durable and it looks stunning," said one of more than 6,000 five-star fans of this Aldo bag. "You can dress it up or just wear it casual. I have a couple of expensive Gucci purses and I always end up wearing this purse!" One note of caution: Some shoppers say the chain makes the bag heavier than they expected. $43 at Amazon

Amazon Travistar Crossbody Bag, White Another great Amazon find: This quilted bag that has amassed 4,000 five-star reviews. The synthetic leather is vegan and easy to wipe clean. Wrote one satisfied shopper: "It looks and feels like a high-end purse." $29 at Amazon

Target A New Day Elongated Refined Crossbody Bag, Off-White Not sure a chain strap is right for you? This minimalist pick from Target nails the white trend, but the gold accents aren't as flashy. The long crossbody strap is adjustable, so you can wear the bag high, low and everywhere in between. $30 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.