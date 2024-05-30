We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
'My videos are loading so fast': Grab this Apple iPad for just $300 — and other eye-popping deals today
Wake up and enjoy the savings! We've narrowed down the best deals worth shopping now. The whole summer is ahead of us, and we've got the goods to help you live it up. Don't miss this travel-ready 10th-generation Apple iPad at its lowest price ever: an unbelievable $300. And you can keep your hot oven off all summer with this hot $90 deal on the No. 1 bestselling Instant Pot Duo Plus. Other summery top-sellers to grab: comfy $13 Hanes Bermuda shorts and this rolly Samsonite carry-on (now $100) to carry you away on your dream vacay. Beauty steals that'll make you smile include these mega-popular tooth-whitening gel pens (now $5 a pop!) and Nicole Kidman's favorite hair growth serum for just $30 (that's nearly 55% off). Keep scrolling and get your summer shopping on!
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$300$349Save $49 with coupon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$90$130Save $40
Pura D'or Advanced Therapy Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner$36$45Save $9
Auoshi Projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth$85$460Save $375
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On Luggage$99$160Save $61
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38$59Save $21 with coupon
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series$280$450Save $170 with Prime and code
Vegamour Gro Hair Serum$30$64Save $34
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack$15$20Save $5
Hanes Women's French Terry Bermuda Short$13$18Save $5
If you've been hankering for a new Apple iPad, now's the time to bite. This 10th-generation model, which boasts a 4.8 overall rating, is at its lowest price ever with the on-page coupon: just $300. The full, vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful, fast operation (shout out to the A14 Bionic chip and Wi-Fi 5G) make it great for streaming Netflix, conducting video calls and gaming. Plus it has a cool fingerprint lock and an extra-wide front camera. The $300 price tag is for this 64GB model, but if you suspect you'll need extra storage space for content (apps, music, videos, photos), then upgrade to the 256GB (on sale for $450).
One of the 11,600+ five-star fans raved about the "exceptional performance and stunning display," and said: "From the moment you power it on, you can feel the power of the A14 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick app launches. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display is another standout feature. The colors are vibrant, the text is sharp, and the overall visual experience is immersive."
"It’s portable, smooth and easy to use," added another. "I am able to get more done than I would on my laptop. ... Hands-down, the best Mother’s Day gift I bought myself. ... My videos are loading so fast."
Another fan, who replaced their outdated, "pretty much useless" tech, said, "This iPad solved all my problems and does everything I need plus so much more. I love everything about it, especially the Magnifier because I’m 72 with typical age-related vision problems, so it’s great for reading tiny fine print on products, etc. Great camera, great battery life, pretty fast charging. Highly recommended if like me you need a device that is in between a laptop or desktop and your phone."
Instant Pot is the OG kitchen multitasker and the Duo Plus is the most popular of them all — and right now it's down to just $90! The No. 1 bestseller is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer and more. It can hold up to 6 quarts and impress over 33,800 five-star reviewers.
It's great for all skill levels as one fan explained: "This is a wonderful appliance to have in your kitchen, even for novices who can't boil water. ... The Instant Pot does most of the work, all you have to do is read, gather the ingredients; read to set the Instant Pot, close the lid and press the appropriate button."
Another reviewer who bought this for their motorcoach, has made "strawberry compote, NY cheesecake and monkey bread — all turned out perfect and delicious. Since then I have made crispy pork carnitas, rice, Manila clams two ways, a delicious chocolate lava cake and much more! It is amazing! I have put it into the motorcoach and used several times on a glamping trip with family. They love it!"
Thinning hair? Consider this duo from the super popular Pura D'or. The nourishing shampoo and conditioner work to volumize, thicken and strengthen hair, starting at the scalp. The organic, cruelty-free formula is aloe-vera based (not water-based) and packed with biotin (which may help hair to appear fuller) and beneficial botanical ingredient such as argan oil for moisture and shine. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this set a stellar five-star rating!
"Ladies, forget the keratin treatment, use this set," raved a fan. "It transformed my dry locks into soft, silky, shiny hair. My hair looks healthy, shiny and amazing. Won’t go back to regular shampoo and conditioner again! Very happy with purchase and highly recommend."
The big screen in the great outdoors? Indeed! Project must-see blockbusters (or your fave flops) in the backyard on a blank wall, white screen or even a bedsheet using this mini projector. It's now on sale for just $85. You can stream via Wi-Fi from your phone, computer or tablet or use the multiple ports. The device has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Don't forget to pick up some popcorn.
"Simply amazing," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Shopped around for a couple weeks on Amazon and Walmart online. Was really just looking for the highest lumens ps5 compatible projector for my son's gaming room. Movies, Netflix, Amazon Prime, PS5 all look phenomenal. I do recommend you order a ceiling mount when you purchase it."
Let's face it. You're brutal when you travel. You need a suitcase that doesn't mind being tossed around. One that can keep pace as you race through the airport and then tuck easily into the overhead, maybe even expand a bit to kindly carry your acquistions. This on-sale Samsonite 20-inch carry-on is up to the task. It's a looker too, scratch-resistant and available in a range of colors. Right now you can give it a spin for under $100. Over 20,700 five-star reviewers say it's the one.
"Perfect size and lightweight," reported a happy traveler. "We just returned from a three-country European tour and were so glad to have this Samsonite with us. Super lightweight, perfect size, fit in all airline/train overhead bins. The expansion was really nice as we came back with some goodies from our travels. ... I believe it’s quite durable and hope to have it for years of travel."
When 85,200-plus smiling reviewers rave about an electric toothbrush and turn it into a No. 1 bestseller, you can bet it's a good one. The simple but powerful AquaSonic offers four cleaning modes and buzzy timer reminders. And it couldn't be more travel-friendly: It's slim, lightweight, battery-operated and includes a case and eight heads.
This "absolutely thrilled" fan listed six major pluses to this brush. Here's one: "Whitening power: The 40,000 vibrations per minute electric motor is like a mini dental spa in my bathroom. My teeth have never felt cleaner! The ultra-fine bristles gently polish away stains, leaving my smile noticeably brighter."
Want to put a stop to cable bills? Fire TVs are where it's at. We've found a popular 50-inch model for just $320 (down from $450). Better yet, Prime members can get it for $280 with code PRIME50. Of course, you can still enjoy broadcast TV with this set, but you'll also be able to stream via apps such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu. Plus the included Alexa Voice Remote means you can pull up shows and movies, control volume and more with simple voice commands. Here are a few reasons that 28,900 reviewers gave it a perfect rating.
"Excellent TV with awesome features," wrote a fan. "I recently got the Amazon 50-inch Fire TV, and I couldn't be happier with it! The picture quality is fantastic — colors are vibrant, and the details are super sharp. It makes watching movies and shows so much more enjoyable. The sound is surprisingly good too, filling the room nicely without needing extra speakers. What really stands out is the built-in Fire TV interface. It’s really user-friendly and makes it easy to switch between my favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. Plus, having Alexa built-in is a huge bonus."
Nicole Kidman is widely recognized for two things — her mega-talent and her enviable locks. And she has a tip to help you attain one of those things: Right now Kidman's favorite hair growth serum is nearly 55% off! The plant-based formula begins at the roots, soothing the scalp. The goal here: To increase the appearance of hair density and reduce signs of shedding, promoting a thicker, fuller-looking mane. Over 2,100 five-star Amazon reviewers are thrilled with the results.
"It actually works!" wrote one satisfied shopper. "I have fine hair and struggle with volume, especially on the crown of my head. I was encouraged to try this product but assumed it wouldn't make a difference. I was shocked that I could tell a difference as soon as I used it I noticed a difference. I am hooked indeed — simple to use and no scent, which makes it that much better!"
"Stopped my shedding immediately," said another fan. "I am in full menopause, and my hair is all over the house. ... Now I barely see hair falling."
Flash a whiter, brighter smile with a little help from these "magic" wands. The No. 1 bestselling whitening gel pens gently lift away coffee, wine, tea stains and the like without irritation. Simply brush and dry teeth, apply gel directly tooth by tooth, allow to dry for 20 seconds and avoid eating drinking for 30 minutes. These are travel-friendly and good for approximately 30 uses.
Shockingly effective," wrote one smiling shopper."My teeth were embarrassingly dingy. A kind of mixture of yellow and gray with a hint of brown. Years of smoking and drinking/eating coffee products left them pretty terrible. I tried ... whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, charcoal, hydrogen peroxide, nothing worked, and the last time I tried a whitening tray it made my teeth hurt so bad I wanted to cry. ... By the third use of this, the brownish color was gone. ... Now on the eighth use of it, ... the front of my teeth are like 5-6 shades whiter than the back of them, where I can't apply the gel. Fortunately, nobody will see back there."
"Amazing confidence booster!" wrote another fan who used this right before a job interview. "I love this! It’s very easy to use and works quickly!"
Now's the time to stock up on summer wardrobe essentials. We've spied some easy-going French terry Bermudas that we wish we were wearing right about now on sale for just $13. These babies are lightweight for summer, and the legs offer full thigh coverage and end with a tidy fold at the bottom. See all three neutral colors. They've got 16,700+ rave reviews to back them up.
"My favorite shorts," wrote one convert. "Haha. [I'll] be wearing these every day during the summer. They’re so comfortable and pretty light even on these 90°-plus days. I even wore them on a summer trip to Disney and was still comfortable with all the walking in the heat. I love finding shorts that go down to my knees that don’t also stick to every skin cell that exists on my thighs.:
"Fits great, comfortable and I love the pockets," wrote a happy wearer. "Perfect for playing pickleball and working out."
