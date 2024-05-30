'My videos are loading so fast': Grab this Apple iPad for just $300 — and other eye-popping deals today

If you've been hankering for a new Apple iPad, now's the time to bite. This 10th-generation model, which boasts a 4.8 overall rating, is at its lowest price ever with the on-page coupon: just $300. The full, vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful, fast operation (shout out to the A14 Bionic chip and Wi-Fi 5G) make it great for streaming Netflix, conducting video calls and gaming. Plus it has a cool fingerprint lock and an extra-wide front camera. The $300 price tag is for this 64GB model, but if you suspect you'll need extra storage space for content (apps, music, videos, photos), then upgrade to the 256GB (on sale for $450).

One of the 11,600+ five-star fans raved about the "exceptional performance and stunning display," and said: "From the moment you power it on, you can feel the power of the A14 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick app launches. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display is another standout feature. The colors are vibrant, the text is sharp, and the overall visual experience is immersive."

"It’s portable, smooth and easy to use," added another. "I am able to get more done than I would on my laptop. ... Hands-down, the best Mother’s Day gift I bought myself. ... My videos are loading so fast."

Another fan, who replaced their outdated, "pretty much useless" tech, said, "This iPad solved all my problems and does everything I need plus so much more. I love everything about it, especially the Magnifier because I’m 72 with typical age-related vision problems, so it’s great for reading tiny fine print on products, etc. Great camera, great battery life, pretty fast charging. Highly recommended if like me you need a device that is in between a laptop or desktop and your phone."