Rare sale on Diptyque! Meghan Markle treasures this candle from her wedding — and it'll arrive before Mother's Day
While we can’t know for sure whether the gorgeous couple stashed and froze the top tier of their wedding cake, we do know that Meghan and Harry saved — and continue to savor — the scent of their special day. In a video shot at their home, Meghan can be seen in an elegant room with a Diptyque candle clear as day in the background. And you know what's great? That exact same candle is now on sale at Amazon for a rare markdown to $68 (down from $85) ... and a bunch of other Diptyque favorites are also discounted now, just in time for checking off your Mother's Day shopping list!
Ah, that pretty Diptyque logo. A modern classic, like Meghan herself.
Diptyque candles hardly ever go on sale, so this might be one of your only chances to grab one of the iconic scents without paying full price. Besides, candles never expire, and the glass jars can be used as chic vessels for other knickknacks long after the wax has melted. Plus, they make great gifts — and with Mother's Day just around the corner, why not treat the special lady in your life to a little touch of luxury?
Markle's preferred candle has a fragrance of romantic tuberose, “a flower known to deploy its captivating sensuality at dusk,” so says the brand. To make sure your candle burns as long as possible, trim the wick to a quarter-inch before burning for the first time, then let it burn for two hours or until the top layer is completely melted; according to the manufacturer, this should also prevent black marks from appearing on the glass.
Keep scrolling to shop even more Diptyque fragrances adored by Meghan Markle and other celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kerry Washington and LeBron James.
This iconic fresh and fruity scent has a laundry list of celebrity devotees.
LeBron James has a favorite in the Diptyque line: Baies, which has a fresh, fruity and warming scent that’s perfect for all seasons.
Like wandering through a grove of fig trees.
Meghan Markle is also known to love the Diptyque Figuier scent. She shares that love with Victoria Beckham, who has made it the official fragrance in her stores.
Literally, 'wood fire,' this is the coziest scent of all.
This irresistible Feu de Bois fragrance is a favorite of Kerry Washington. It smells like a crackling wood fire, so be prepared to have s'mores at the ready.
PS: If you're looking for other great Mother's Day gift ideas, don't forget to check out our list of gifting favorites for every budget!
