Rare sale on Diptyque! Meghan Markle treasures this candle from her wedding — and it'll arrive before Mother's Day

While we can’t know for sure whether the gorgeous couple stashed and froze the top tier of their wedding cake, we do know that Meghan and Harry saved — and continue to savor — the scent of their special day. In a video shot at their home, Meghan can be seen in an elegant room with a Diptyque candle clear as day in the background. And you know what's great? That exact same candle is now on sale at Amazon for a rare markdown to $68 (down from $85) ... and a bunch of other Diptyque favorites are also discounted now, just in time for checking off your Mother's Day shopping list!

Diptyque candles hardly ever go on sale, so this might be one of your only chances to grab one of the iconic scents without paying full price. Besides, candles never expire, and the glass jars can be used as chic vessels for other knickknacks long after the wax has melted. Plus, they make great gifts — and with Mother's Day just around the corner, why not treat the special lady in your life to a little touch of luxury?

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on the America's Got Talent finale in 2020, from home. Note the Diptyque candle beside her cut hydrangea! (America's Got Talent)

Markle's preferred candle has a fragrance of romantic tuberose, “a flower known to deploy its captivating sensuality at dusk,” so says the brand. To make sure your candle burns as long as possible, trim the wick to a quarter-inch before burning for the first time, then let it burn for two hours or until the top layer is completely melted; according to the manufacturer, this should also prevent black marks from appearing on the glass.

Keep scrolling to shop even more Diptyque fragrances adored by Meghan Markle and other celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kerry Washington and LeBron James.

LeBron James has a favorite in the Diptyque line: Baies, which has a fresh, fruity and warming scent that’s perfect for all seasons.

Meghan Markle is also known to love the Diptyque Figuier scent. She shares that love with Victoria Beckham, who has made it the official fragrance in her stores.

This irresistible Feu de Bois fragrance is a favorite of Kerry Washington. It smells like a crackling wood fire, so be prepared to have s'mores at the ready.

PS: If you're looking for other great Mother's Day gift ideas, don't forget to check out our list of gifting favorites for every budget!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $9 $16 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $299 Save $156 See at Amazon

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $120 $210 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $180 $275 Save $95 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $140 Save $42 See at Amazon

Kitchen

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

Home

Morento Air Purifier $66 $160 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $34 $70 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $30 $57 Save $27 with Prime See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows $29 $36 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio Bidet $34 $59 Save $25 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $18 $45 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Outdoors

Vivosun 5-Tier Vertical Garden $34 $40 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Cooljob Gardening Gloves, 6 Pairs $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

Addlon 100-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights $25 $40 Save $15 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $38 $80 Save $42 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Gray Bunny Window Bird Feeder $26 $33 Save $7 See at Amazon

Inno Stage Brazilian Hammock $18 $26 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon