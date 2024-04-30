Want Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous glow? Her favorite vitamin C oil is nearly 40% off at Amazon

Reese Witherspoon has been dazzling Hollywood for over two decades. She has her own book club, lifestyle and clothing brands, and along with being an Oscar-winning actress, she's also one of the film and TV world's most sought-after producers. With Apple TV+'s The Morning Show heading into its fourth season, it doesn't look like she'll be slowing down anytime soon. So how does she do it all and still look that good (especially at 48 years old!)? Well, Reese definitely has a few tricks up her sleeve, and one of them is on sale at Amazon: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil, now $47 — a nice discount from its original price of $74.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At almost 40% off, Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil is at one of the lower prices we've seen over the last several months, making it a great time to snap up this serum for yourself. Also, with an extra $27 in your pocket, you can invest in even more quality skin care.

Why do I need this? 🤔

A quality vitamin C oil can transform your skin-care routine, especially if you're looking to brighten and firm the face and neck. There are plenty of options on the market, but Biossance's top-selling oil stands out for its clean, cruelty-free ingredients and impressive celebrity backing. Witherspoon, who uses the oil nightly after she cleanses, mists and moisturizes, is also Biossance's global brand ambassador. The actress shared her step-by-step before-bed beauty practice on Instagram.

This oil-soluble vitamin C is formulated to help revive and brighten dull skin. Sugarcane-derived squalane, a natural moisturizer, aims to restore and lock in hydration. Biossance also uses chios crystal oil to improve skin's elasticity and firmness while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Rose oil, the final ingredient, offers a light floral scent and a little extra radiance. (Don't we all want Reese's glow?)

It's vitamin C and rose oil to the rescue for Reese Witherspoon. (Getty/Biossance)

What reviewers say 💬

Reese isn't the only fan — plenty of reviewers say this product is top-notch.

Pros 👍

"I will be 70 next month and along with the eye repair cream, these are the only products that have, over time, have actually improved my skin," one shopper said. "My wrinkles are not as severe as they were before I started using Biossance products. ... If I had to choose one facial product it would definitely be this beautiful facial oil."

This five-star reviewer said that "every woman over 50 should have this product on hand. Pat it onto your face and you can almost hear your skin sigh in relief. It's fabulous under moisturizer or alone — any that's left over is lovely on your hands too."

Another fan admitted, "I use this occasionally and probably should use it daily to actually reap the stated benefits. It does moisturize nice without looking too greasy and a little goes a long way, just a few drops does the entire face and neck."

One customer raved about how the product "makes my skin glow" and added, "I'm amazed at how soft and smooth my skin feels from this oil. Just a couple of drops work for my whole face. I'm in my mid 60s and my skin looks great."

"I feel it’s expensive but worth it," said a final user. "My skin is more clear and it moisturizes my face without making it feel and look too oily. Best face oil I’ve used! Will keep buying."

Cons 👎

"I use this oil at night because it's very greasy and I can feel that my skin doesn't absorb the oil very much," said one reviewer, who added, " I have some pores open on my cheeks, and this helped minimize them. Still, very expensive for minimal results."

The price was a detractor for several other reviewers, too — however, at nearly 40% off currently, you can at least rest assured you'll get a good deal if you buy now! "Loved it, but expensive for the amount," wrote one user.

Don't forget your hair: A pump of this oil from Ouai will make your hair smell like a luxurious Parisian perfume, fans say.

"This hair oil has to be the best on the market!" wrote one happy customer. "The thin consistency doesn’t leave the hair feeling oily, but rather silky and smooth. Also, the scent is amazing and lasts for days. This is an absolute hair care necessity!"

