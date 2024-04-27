The spring top shoppers say can 'help hide any figure flaws' is on sale for just $27 — that's nearly 50% off

Since we've started taking off those cold-weather layers, flattering tops are now a must. We're imagining something that's drapey and comfortable but also skims curves — and looks like you put more effort and cash into it than you did.

Amazon's catalog of cute tops goes on for what seems like forever, but we found an elegant spring number with an irresistible price: CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Top. Right now you can get it for just $27, down from $50.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Finding a lovely top under $50 is like stumbling upon a pot of gold. This is close to the lowest price we've seen for this blouse, and we expect the price to go up with the temperature.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Effortless elegance is what we're talking about with this top. Made with lightweight chiffon, it's drapey, but not stretchy. The waist tie makes it comfortable — it's loose-fitting enough that cinching it at the waist with the tie accentuates your curves without making it tight. To take comfort even further, it has batwing sleeves that don't restrict movement.

Comfortable enough for traveling and nice enough for a polished look at the office, this top comes in over 50 different colors and prints. (Note that prices vary depending on the color and size.)

Dress it up or dress it down, this flattering top keeps things under wraps. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,000 savvy shoppers give a thumbs-up to this button-down top.

Pros 👍

"I absolutely love this shirt," a five-star fan shared, with a video. "It is super cute and flattering. The tie makes it comfortable to wear and flattering because you can tie it to the tightness that you want. It is perfect for a business setting as well. The fabric is great also for the summers since it doesn't get warm or make you sweat."

"Cute top!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I carry my weight in the tummy and hip region. This [top] gave me a bit more room without looking baggy. The cinch tie helps define my waist for an overall feminine but professional look for work."

"These are very flattering," wrote a five-star fan. "Help hide any figure flaws. I like the solid colors best. I did have to have a little snap added to help keep closed in front. An alterations person can do in two minutes. Nice v-neck and nice tie belt that accents hourglass curves."

Cons 👎

Shoppers say the belt can have a life of its own. "Be careful if the belt gets stuck inside the shirt or pulled through, you won't be able to get it out the other end," said one.

"The belt gets twisted inside the shirt and it is pretty much impossible to straighten out," agreed another.

This reviewer had a tip: "The tie came out in second wash, and it was impossible to put the sash/tie back through the belted area...So if you buy it, just make sure you knot the ends of the belt."

CiCiBird CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Top With a price this nice, you might want to add it to your cart twice! Choose from over 50 different colors and prints. $27 at Amazon

Want new comfy jeans to go with your cute and comfy top? These popular pants are just $19.

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jean This high-waist style lengthens your legs (especially when you add a heel) and tapers and flattens your middle! $18 at Amazon

"Best roll-around jean," wrote a fan. "Always comfortable. Always look good. No matter how many times up and down and stretching around. Many times I have to wear day through overnight — sometimes curled up on a two-seater chair to catch a few Zzz's, and never had that stiff-jean circulation-cutoff, heavy-dye numbing feeling. These have become my go-to jeans."

