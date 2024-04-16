Human-size dog beds are a thing — seriously! — and you can get one on Amazon

If you're 'in the doghouse' with your spouse, have to accommodate your least-favorite houseguest or just like curling up with your best friend, these human-sized dog beds are the snuggle spot you've been waiting for. (Amazon)

Your dog probably loves sleeping on your bed — but ever wish you could sleep in his? Alas, unless Fido is an extra-large Great Dane, that's probably not logistically possible (especially if you want to leave room for him too). No need to evict your pal from his second-favorite place in the home: Amazon has dog beds big enough for the both of you. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. They're just as plush as his beloved domain, equally soft and so comfortable you both might just have a new favorite nap spot to share.

Check out five of the best ones available on Amazon below.

Amazon Homguava Large Bean Bag Bed This faux fur-lined bed is plush, soft and squishy, comes in three colors and even includes a matching blanket. One five-star reviewer said she appreciates its size the most. "I can take naps in here with my 11-year-old daughter and our dog," the shopper wrote. "I bought it for her as a Christmas gift, now I want one!" $190 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Calming Human Size Giant Dog Bed This waterproof giant dog bed has a non-skid bottom to keep it in place and also has a removable cover for easy cleaning. It comes in eight colors and is big enough to fit just about any dog breed. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect rating and one even said it's so big that her family sometimes hops in with the pups. "Next thing you know, they are stretched out on it watching TV with the kids and pets," the shopper wrote. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Yaem Human Dog Bed This fluffy number has a hidden pocket for your phone, a book, TV remote or a secret stash of treats — for you or the pup. This is also one of the roomiest, according to shoppers. One Amazon reviewer who bought this bed for her dog-loving son's 11th birthday said it "fits multiple children and dogs at once." $150 at Amazon

Amazon Homguava Large Human Dog Bed This bed has a raised rim, which makes it the ideal snuggling spot for a particularly wriggly pup (and you, of course). It's such a home run that one Amazon shopper said she would "give 10 stars if I could." She bought this bed for her two older pitbull terriers (both with arthritis) and added that they love it because of its "thick enough foam" that "acts like a mattress." $114 at Amazon

Amazon Plufl Original Human Dog Bed for Adults, Kids, and Pets This people-sized dog bed is a celebrity — it's been featured on 'Shark Tank' and 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' It's also named after the sound your pooch makes when it sneezes ... we assume. One shopper who saw the bed on 'Shark Tank' decided to take the plunge and splurge on this bed after trying out cheaper alternatives that didn't quite match up. "The difference between the knockoff and real deal was astonishing," the reviewer wrote. They went on to rave, "The product is as comfy as advertised and easy to assemble/disassemble for weekly washing ... memory foam padding isn't something to cheap out on — the neck support has made all the difference when lounging." $299 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.