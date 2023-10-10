The 25 best Amazon Essentials clothing and shoe deals for Prime Day, starting at $9

In with the new: October Prime Day is chock-full of deals on clothes and shoes from Amazon Essentials for everyone in your family. (Photos: Amazon)

Get ready to refresh your wardrobe — and outfit your spouse, kids and grandkids while you're at it— because October Prime Day is finally here and it's loaded with amazing deals on clothing and shoes.

This year, many of the best Prime Day scores come straight from Amazon Essentials, the retailer's already affordable brand. From bestselling cotton women's undies for under $2 to men's sweaters for nearly 60 percent off and children's winter coats at the lowest price we've ever seen them, markdowns on Amazon Essentials clothes and shoes are so incredible right now, we created a guide devoted entirely to them: Below, our Prime Day must-haves for women, men and children from Amazon Essentials.

Prime Day deals on women's clothing

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer $29 $71 Save $42 This slim-fitting puffer is a packable, versatile fave that's well-insulated yet light. Nearly 13,500 shoppers have given it a perfect five stars. There are 19 colors to choose from in sizes X-Small to 6X. Prices vary by style, but this is the lowest it's been all year! "Perfect," said a glowing reviewer. "I bought this for my trip to Utah in September. It was fantastic. I love the pouch to store it in and how it just hangs on the inside when you wear it. I hiked the Narrows which is through cold water. And up in the mountains early hours when cold. Kept me warm. Easy to pack. No zipper issues." $29 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Tunic Sweater $19 $26 Save $7 What are we thankful for this fall? Tunics! At this price, you can scoop up one for every day of the week. "This is a BEAUTIFUL sweater!" gushed a fan. "Soft fine-gauge knit that will be perfect for three-season wear. Nice v-neck that's not cut too wide at the shoulders, but best of all, the sleeves are actually long enough to completely cover my wrists slightly onto my hands. ... I'm ordering one in every color and hoping for more!" $19 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat $45 $62 Save $17 You'll be hard-pressed to find a better price for this versatile, sleek, super-warm coat which is lightweight, packable, and an ideal length for colder days. Available in 21(!) colors, and in sizes X-Small to 6X; prices vary. "Nice for travel," wrote a fan. "I liked how lightweight but warm it is and that it’s water resistant. I have an upcoming trip to Switzerland, so it might be cooler up in the mountains. I also got it to fit in the bag it came with, so I can keep this in my personal item bag on the plane." $45 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole, 4-Pack $17 $25 Save $8 The adjustable straps on these jersey cotton-blend tanks ensure just the right fit. And the price is right: For a pack of four, you'll pay around $4 each. Choose from multiple color options, sizes X-Small to XX-Large. "Great camisoles!" cheered one of 27,000+ fans. "I got these to wear under my fleece-lined top for extra warmth when I am running in NYC in the winter. I really like them. They are thick and long enough... Keeps my core warm in very cold weather." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Casual Low-Cut Socks, 10 Pairs $15 We all need a perfect LBS (little black sock) to pair with our sneakers, loafers — even boots. This well-fitting option averages out to just a buck-fifty a pair! "These are nice, thick no-show socks that go well with sneakers and boots," wrote an enthused shopper. "The thickness not only adds cushion but also prevents my feet from sliding around the boots like they did with some thinner socks." $15 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on men's clothing

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Quarter-Zip Sweater $34 $51 Save $17 Hello, sweater weather! This handsome cotton-blend piece is one of our favorite mid-weight zip-ups. Nab it on sale now and give as a gift later. "These sweaters are soft AND good-looking," raved a five-star fan. "I bought one for each of my adult sons as an extra gift and they both immediately started wearing them and one of them usually hates sweaters. One is five-foot-ten and the other is six-foot-three, and the sweater looks great on both." $34 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Performance Tech T-Shirt, 2-Pack $17 $24 Save $7 Ready for action? These lightweight, breathable crewnecks are too. A repeat buyer shared: "They tick all the boxes in what I look for in a synthetic shirt. The cut is generous so they fit loosely, which I like. The fabric is a little more substantial than most synthetic shirts. The weave of the fabric breathes very well. I like the feel of the fabric. ... I keep buying these two at a time because they’ve kind of become my go-to casual shirt. Think I have 8 or 10 now. They’ve been through the washer quite a few times and seem to hold up really well." $17 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on children's clothing

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Unisex Kids' Cotton Low Cut Sock, 14 Pairs $12 $17 Save $5 If your dryer eats socks, you'll be grateful for this deal. This No. 1 bestselling pack should set your child for a good few years! "Fantastic for the price!" raved a parent. "I’m over buying cute little socks for my little girls. I cannot even begin to tell you how many pairs we have gone through since we keep losing one of the two. Buying these that have the same look will save me so much time and energy moving forward. They seem to fit just right. ... Sturdy little things too. Who knew I could love basic socks so much?! $12 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on shoes

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot $25 $48 Save $22 A beaut of a boot, indeed — this faux-leather specimen has a memory foam insole, making it comfy as can be. Bonus for those who don't love fooling with laces: an inner zipper makes these ultra-easy to slip on. Over 7,700 five-star fans are smitten. One "impressed" reviewer wrote. "These boots are genuinely lovely and higher quality than I ever expected. I usually have some issues with boots around the ankle area because I'm a thicker body type, but these fit comfortable and I have the option of loosening the laces." $25 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Women's Ankle Boot $41 $43 Save $2 Hot with jeans or cool for work, you'll wear these sleek, versatile booties (with a walkable two-inch stacked heel) for years. One superfan went gloriously bonkers with the comparisons: "They're like the chameleons of footwear, blending seamlessly into any fashion situation," she wrote. AND: "The superheroes of the shoe world because they're so easy to slip on and off." And: "The Energizer Bunny — they just keep going and going. Whether you're trekking through rain, snow, or a pile of questionable puddles, these boots will stay strong." And: "The soldiers of the shoe army, ready to withstand whatever the world throws at them. So go ahead, dance in the rain, stomp through the snow, and conquer those puddles like the fashion warrior you are!" $41 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

