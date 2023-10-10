The 25 best Amazon Essentials clothing and shoe deals for Prime Day, starting at $9
Get ready to refresh your wardrobe — and outfit your spouse, kids and grandkids while you're at it— because October Prime Day is finally here and it's loaded with amazing deals on clothing and shoes.
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer$29$71Save $42
Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Tunic Sweater$19$26Save $7
Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt$21$29Save $8
Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt$16$20Save $4
Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant$17$24Save $6
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat$45$62Save $17
Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole, 4-Pack$17$25Save $8
Amazon Essentials Underwire T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack$17$26Save $9
Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear, 6-Pack$11$15Save $4
Amazon Essentials Casual Low-Cut Socks, 10 Pairs$15
Amazon Essentials Flannel Pajama Pant$17$24Save $7
Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Quarter-Zip Sweater$34$51Save $17
Amazon Essentials Performance Tech T-Shirt, 2-Pack$17$24Save $7
Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater$22$47Save $26
Amazon Essentials Thermal Long Underwear, 2-Pack$17$24Save $6
Amazon Essentials Patterned Dress Socks, 5 Pairs$14$19Save $5
Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Jacket$30$47Save $17
Amazon Essentials Baby Girls' Cotton Pull-On Pants, Pack of 4$21$29Save $8
Amazon Essentials Girls' Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirts$16$20Save $4
Amazon Essentials Girls' Slim Boot-Cut Stretch Jeans$17$25Save $8
Amazon Essentials Girls' Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket, Light Burgundy Mushroom, Medium$28$40Save $12
Amazon Essentials Unisex Kids' Cotton Low Cut Sock, 14 Pairs$12$17Save $5
Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot$25$48Save $22
Amazon Essentials Women's Ankle Boot$41$43Save $2
This year, many of the best Prime Day scores come straight from Amazon Essentials, the retailer's already affordable brand. From bestselling cotton women's undies for under $2 to men's sweaters for nearly 60 percent off and children's winter coats at the lowest price we've ever seen them, markdowns on Amazon Essentials clothes and shoes are so incredible right now, we created a guide devoted entirely to them: Below, our Prime Day must-haves for women, men and children from Amazon Essentials.
Prime Day deals on women's clothing
This slim-fitting puffer is a packable, versatile fave that's well-insulated yet light. Nearly 13,500 shoppers have given it a perfect five stars. There are 19 colors to choose from in sizes X-Small to 6X. Prices vary by style, but this is the lowest it's been all year!
"Perfect," said a glowing reviewer. "I bought this for my trip to Utah in September. It was fantastic. I love the pouch to store it in and how it just hangs on the inside when you wear it. I hiked the Narrows which is through cold water. And up in the mountains early hours when cold. Kept me warm. Easy to pack. No zipper issues."
What are we thankful for this fall? Tunics! At this price, you can scoop up one for every day of the week.
"This is a BEAUTIFUL sweater!" gushed a fan. "Soft fine-gauge knit that will be perfect for three-season wear. Nice v-neck that's not cut too wide at the shoulders, but best of all, the sleeves are actually long enough to completely cover my wrists slightly onto my hands. ... I'm ordering one in every color and hoping for more!"
A grunge-era staple that's back in a big way, this perfect flannel is currently at the lowest price we've seen: Prices have been going up, up, up since March, so this is welcome drop!
"It’s not heavy, it’s not synthetic, it’s just like the ones I wore in the ‘90’s after they’d been well-worn, washed and dried multiple times, and permanently borrowed from your boyfriend," wrote a nostalgic fan. "Some things just don’t need updating, and one of them is a perfect flannel shirt."
More than 32,000 Amazon shoppers loved these soft V-neck T-shirts enough to give them a five-star rating. Great for fall layering, they come in dozens of good autumnal colors, along with basics like black and white (prices vary).
One fan called these tees "perfect," adding, "I absolutely love these shirts. I own at least six of them in various colors and I wear one almost every day. They are so comfortable. There is just enough stretch and the fit is flattering."
If you're like us, you live in joggers year-round. Now's the time to stock up on this ultra-cozy wardrobe staple: this is lowest price we've seen in 2023. Bonus: They're available in dozens of colors and in sizes X-Small to 6X.
"So comfy and warm! Great quality sweatpants! Super cute and comfy, will be buying more!" wrote a five-star reviewer.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better price for this versatile, sleek, super-warm coat which is lightweight, packable, and an ideal length for colder days. Available in 21(!) colors, and in sizes X-Small to 6X; prices vary.
"Nice for travel," wrote a fan. "I liked how lightweight but warm it is and that it’s water resistant. I have an upcoming trip to Switzerland, so it might be cooler up in the mountains. I also got it to fit in the bag it came with, so I can keep this in my personal item bag on the plane."
The adjustable straps on these jersey cotton-blend tanks ensure just the right fit. And the price is right: For a pack of four, you'll pay around $4 each. Choose from multiple color options, sizes X-Small to XX-Large.
"Great camisoles!" cheered one of 27,000+ fans. "I got these to wear under my fleece-lined top for extra warmth when I am running in NYC in the winter. I really like them. They are thick and long enough... Keeps my core warm in very cold weather."
Comfortable, breathable and supportive, this bra is smooth as can be under a tee — and this is the first time it's ever gone on sale. Sizes range from 30 to 40, A to DDD.
"Very comparable to a Victoria's Secret demi bra," wrote a pleased wearer. "For the money, these are it!"
These ultra-comfortable No. 1 bestselling, tag-free undies come in dozens of color and print combos. And, bonus: If you level up to an affordable pack of 10 (now just $16), you'll never run out of underwear before laundry day again.
"Soft, comfy, true to size. ... Perfect waistband that doesn’t slip down but doesn’t cut in. Also lays pretty flat so you can’t see the outline in yoga pants," wrote a grateful shopper.
We all need a perfect LBS (little black sock) to pair with our sneakers, loafers — even boots. This well-fitting option averages out to just a buck-fifty a pair!
"These are nice, thick no-show socks that go well with sneakers and boots," wrote an enthused shopper. "The thickness not only adds cushion but also prevents my feet from sliding around the boots like they did with some thinner socks."
Prime Day deals on men's clothing
Simply a tremendous deal on the Buffalo-plaid pajama pants classic. With their soft, 100% cotton fabric and relaxed fit, he may not want to wear anything else.
One of nearly 20,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "Looks good on my hubby! He says they are warm and very comfortable!"
Hello, sweater weather! This handsome cotton-blend piece is one of our favorite mid-weight zip-ups. Nab it on sale now and give as a gift later.
"These sweaters are soft AND good-looking," raved a five-star fan. "I bought one for each of my adult sons as an extra gift and they both immediately started wearing them and one of them usually hates sweaters. One is five-foot-ten and the other is six-foot-three, and the sweater looks great on both."
Ready for action? These lightweight, breathable crewnecks are too.
A repeat buyer shared: "They tick all the boxes in what I look for in a synthetic shirt. The cut is generous so they fit loosely, which I like. The fabric is a little more substantial than most synthetic shirts. The weave of the fabric breathes very well. I like the feel of the fabric. ... I keep buying these two at a time because they’ve kind of become my go-to casual shirt. Think I have 8 or 10 now. They’ve been through the washer quite a few times and seem to hold up really well."
100% cotton is 100% awesome in our book. Folks, this is the lowest price ever on this versatile, top-rated sweater which is, frankly, a must-have for dudes,
"Wow!!!" exclaimed one mega-fan. "OK, this is my new favorite sweater!!! It's a perfect fit its so comfy but not too warm, I wish I had it in allllll colors."
Long-johns season is right around the corner and this slim-fitting waffle-knit set is designed to keep you warm all winter long. Available in six shades; includes one top and one bottom.
An impressed shopper wrote: "Perfect fit, good fabric, easy to put on, keeps you warm in chilly weather, comfortable...I was not able to find all these good points in any other brand's thermal underwear."
Do you ever not need new socks? Revamp a tired sock drawer and dress up your feet with an array of snazzy patterns and solid colors that ring in at under $3 a pair.
"Just as good as designer-brand socks!" said a pleased shopper. "The Amazon brand socks are perfect. Affordable, fit well, seem durable, nice range of colors and patterns, and thick for winters."
Prime Day deals on children's clothing
Keep the kiddos toasty and warm — and easily spot them in a crowd — with this bright winter must-have. Note: The price of this jacket hasn't been this low since last winter!
A very grateful parent said: "Super impressed: thick, warm, and slightly longer in the back to cover his butt when he sits down...it has held up like new even after going through the wash (muddy puddles are soo much fun!)"
Parenting truth: Babies go through pants like nobody's business. Thankfully these softies are 100% cotton, machine washable and — right now— just about $5 each.
"I will keep buying these in all available sizes until my daughter outgrows them," wrote a pleased parent. "They’re perfect and they match just about everything in her wardrobe. Super comfy, lightweight, but thick enough to keep her warm!"
Zippered hoodies are the best kind of hoodies — easy on, easy off. Available in this delightful, eye-catching unicorn pattern, but also more pared-down solids like aqua and black.
"Warm and cozy!" wrote a very happy reviewer. "Bought this for my daughter and she loves it! She wears it everyday to school. Sizing is perfect. Material is soft, warm, and cozy! The color and design is as described. I recommend this product."
A favorite pair of jeans is must-find at any age. This one has a cool, worn-in wash and a bit of extra stretch for youths on the move.
"These are such adorable little pants," wrote a five-star fan. "I didn’t even realize they were Amazon brand (not knocking it, I actually love the Basics brand)....My daughter rocked them and was like, “These won’t fall down!” Now excuse me while I go buy five more pairs."
Adorable mushrooms dance around this packable jacket. Attention shoppers: This is the lowest price ever for this piece!
"These coats were a last-minute purchase before a trip to Yellowstone, and they saved us during the freezing nights and chilly days!" wrote a five-star reviewer. "They are super lightweight and could be rolled and stuffed into small hiking backpacks. Each coat comes with a small cinch bag too."
If your dryer eats socks, you'll be grateful for this deal. This No. 1 bestselling pack should set your child for a good few years!
"Fantastic for the price!" raved a parent. "I’m over buying cute little socks for my little girls. I cannot even begin to tell you how many pairs we have gone through since we keep losing one of the two. Buying these that have the same look will save me so much time and energy moving forward. They seem to fit just right. ... Sturdy little things too. Who knew I could love basic socks so much?!
Prime Day deals on shoes
A beaut of a boot, indeed — this faux-leather specimen has a memory foam insole, making it comfy as can be. Bonus for those who don't love fooling with laces: an inner zipper makes these ultra-easy to slip on.
Over 7,700 five-star fans are smitten. One "impressed" reviewer wrote. "These boots are genuinely lovely and higher quality than I ever expected. I usually have some issues with boots around the ankle area because I'm a thicker body type, but these fit comfortable and I have the option of loosening the laces."
Hot with jeans or cool for work, you'll wear these sleek, versatile booties (with a walkable two-inch stacked heel) for years.
One superfan went gloriously bonkers with the comparisons: "They're like the chameleons of footwear, blending seamlessly into any fashion situation," she wrote. AND: "The superheroes of the shoe world because they're so easy to slip on and off." And: "The Energizer Bunny — they just keep going and going. Whether you're trekking through rain, snow, or a pile of questionable puddles, these boots will stay strong." And: "The soldiers of the shoe army, ready to withstand whatever the world throws at them. So go ahead, dance in the rain, stomp through the snow, and conquer those puddles like the fashion warrior you are!"
