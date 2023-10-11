30+ Prime Day shoe deals that'll help you get more steps this fall

If you're like most shoppers, the best Prime Day sales might be all the tech gadgets, big screen TVs and kitchen appliances you've been eyeing for months. But the savvy shopper knows that today's a great day for shoes, too. That's right, it's time to treat your feet to a new pair of kicks as we enter fall and ditch the flip flops.

Of course, a great shoe should look good, but there's a lot more that goes into a good fit than you might think. That's why we started out by speaking with podiatrists to find out exactly what makes the best walking shoes. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, told us.

So, now that we have that primer, it's time to look at what's on sale. But there are literally hundreds of options, so here's where our roundup really comes into play. To choose the best Prime Day shoe deals, we sifted through thousands of reviews to make sure that the average buyer was not just content but thrilled with their purchase.

Then, by studying price histories, we pulled together a list of podiatrist-approved and Yahoo reader favorites at discounts we haven't seen since Black Friday! Even if you have problem feet, these picks will make you feel like you're walking on clouds. Scroll to find something to soothe your tired tootsies — and then head over to our comprehensive roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Best Prime Day walking shoe deals overall

Doussprt Doussprt Walking Sneakers $29 $60 Save $31 These popular kicks have the potential to make your feet very happy — bonafide foot doctors even give them a thumbs-up (toes-up?). “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, told us. And this pair — with its air cushion sole — is as supportive as it gets. "I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. I could walk in these all day!" $29 at Amazon

STQ STQ Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes $30 $71 Save $41 Meet the supportive shoes with nearly 43,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Podiatrists are all about them too. When reviewing the features, Dr. Suzanne Levine, founder of Millennium Podiatry in New York City, said they align with the type of things to look for in a pair of trainers. She said to consider stability to help avoid overpronation (when the arch of the foot collapses excessively downward or inward), a sturdy heel, lightweight construction, ample cushioning and a spacious toe box. These sneakers have all of this, and more! "A teacher’s BFF," says a hard-working shaper of young minds. "I am on my feet all day as a teacher. I had struggled to find a pair of shoes that provided support and comfort. These are lifesavers. I may just get them in every color!" $30 at Amazon

HKR HKR Slip-On Shoes with Arch Support $30 $39 Save $9 Raved about by more than 23,000 shoppers, these sneakers feature a thick sole with an air cushion to help with shock absorption and stretch to help the foot fit perfectly. Dr. Levine notes that an upper that conforms to your foot is essential — you shouldn't have to spend extra time breaking in a shoe before daily wear. "Take into account the specific biomechanics of your foot," Dr. Levine told Yahoo Life. "More cushioning on the ball of the foot means good arch support." "Bad foot day? Pick these!!" gushed a rave reviewer. "There is nothing more comforting for achy feet than these shoes. I have plantar fasciitis on both feet, a recovering 5th metatarsal fracture on my right foot as well as a collapsed arch (flat foot). They are lightweight, easy to wear, comforting, non-sweaty, non-friction-y, easy to wear wonderful shoes." $30 at Amazon

Adidas Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $45 $70 Save $25 Three words to describe this pair from three stripes? Stretchy, comfy and cushiony. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating. These mega-popular shoes have an army of fans — as in over 9,700. They're the quintessential everyday sneaker, thanks to their sock-like feel. New York City-based podiatrist, Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, DPM is a fan of these for people with metatarsalgia (pain in the ball of the foot) and bunion deformities, thanks to their wider toe box. Choose from 26 colors. "I bought these shoes for a trip to Paris," wrote one reviewer. "I have wide feet and have had foot issues like plantar fasciitis. I walked 88 miles in 11 days on the streets of Paris. Not one blister. My feet did not ache. Not one issue!" $45 at Amazon

Akk Akk Walking Shoes $39 $70 Save $31 These popular sneakers have handy bungee cords instead of regular shoelaces. Dr. Zaydenberg says that's a feature people with wide feet would appreciate. "The bungee cord accommodates wider feet," she explained. "It's also great for those with a larger instep." One of over 5,000 five-star fans took theirs to a theme park: "I purchased these before a vacation to Disney World and I'm so glad I did! These shoes stand up to 12+ hours of adventure with no sore feet or blisters. I would recommend these to anyone for standing/walking or every day!" $39 at Amazon

Prime Day walking shoe deals for women

Yhoon Walking Shoes $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

Reebok womens Princess Shoe $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoes $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Dadawen Platform Wedge Tennis Walking Shoes $29 $70 Save $41 See at Amazon

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Shoe $46 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Feethit Walking Shoes $30 $47 Save $17 See at Amazon

STQ Tennis Shoes $32 $60 Save $28 See at Amazon

Akk Tennis Shoes $32 $56 Save $24 See at Amazon

STQ Memory Foam Sneakers $37 $70 Save $33 See at Amazon

STQ Slip-On Sneakers with Arch Support $37 $70 Save $33 See at Amazon

SDolphin Womens Walking Shoes $40 $71 Save $31 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-Honor Sneaker $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

STQ Slip-On Tennis Shoes $34 $70 Save $36 See at Amazon

Ryka Womens Dash 3 Walking Shoe $42 $80 Save $38 See at Amazon

Asics Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes $45 $65 Save $20 See at Amazon

New Balance Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Ryka Womens Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe $56 $100 Save $44 See at Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Prime Day walking shoe deals for men

Reebok Men's Ultra 7 Dmx Max Walking Shoes $26 $70 Save $44 See at Amazon

Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $27 $46 Save $19 See at Amazon

Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $30 $53 Save $23 See at Amazon

Joomra Men's Tennis Shoes $43 $60 Save $17 See at Amazon

Autper Men's Air Athletic Running Tennis Shoes $35 $60 Save $25 See at Amazon

Skechers mens Go Walk Evolution Ultra $39 $74 Save $36 See at Amazon

Sannax High Top Casual Walking Shoes $37 $60 Save $23 See at Amazon

Feethit Mens Slip On Shoes $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

FitVille Extra Wide Walking Shoes $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.