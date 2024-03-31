15 cities where you can fly for $100 or less round trip from Phoenix in April 2024

Slightly lower airfares anticipated for April 2024 will mean air travel deals from Phoenix.

New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed 15 domestic routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with round-trip airfares below $100 for some April itineraries.

Domestic round-trip airfares are expected to average $294 in April, 1% below the same month in 2023 as well as March's average, according to Hopper.

As in March, April travel demand remains high because of spring break, with 83% of travelers intending to fly to their destinations, according to Hopper. Here's where you can find cheap flights from Phoenix in April 2024.

An empty middle seat: What it costs to guarantee no one sits next to you on a Frontier Airlines flight

Will flights be cheaper in April?

Hopper reported finding round-trip airfares below $100 to 15 cities from Phoenix, down slightly from 17 cities in March.

Despite two fewer destinations with base fares below $100 from Phoenix, Hopper's data showed people can expect to spend about $2 less on average in April compared with March, as well as last April, Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg said.

People can expect to pay an average of $294 round trip for flights in April 2024, she said.

Where is the cheapest place to fly right now?

Five destinations have round-trip airfares at or near $60 from Phoenix in April: Salt Lake City; San Diego; Las Vegas; Ontario, California; and Los Angeles.

The Arizona Republic found $58 round-trip fares for Salt Lake City via Frontier Airlines for an April 24-30 itinerary, as well as for Los Angeles, San Diego and Ontario on April 20-24.

We found $41 round-trip fares for Las Vegas, $19 less than Hopper's outlook, aboard Spirit Airlines for April 16-20.

Be aware that both Frontier and Spirit, which are ultra-low-cost carriers, charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

Cheap places to fly from Phoenix in April 2024

Hopper said these destinations are cheap from Phoenix in April:

Salt Lake City: $59.

San Diego: $60.

Las Vegas: $60.

Ontario, California: $60.

Los Angeles: $60.

Dallas: $68.

Denver: $68.

Orange County, California: $69.

San Francisco: $70.

Seattle: $70.

Houston: $73.

Portland, Oregon: $80.

Chicago: $83.

Minneapolis: $90.

St. Louis: $92.

New with Frontier: Phoenix airport gets another new international flight

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fly for $100 or less RT from Phoenix to these cities in April 2024