17 cities where you can fly for $100 round trip from Phoenix in March 2024

March will be a pricier time to book flights, but travelers can still find deals.

New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed 17 domestic routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with round-trip airfares below $100 for some March itineraries.

Domestic round-trip airfares are expected to average $296 in March, 3% below the same month in 2023 but $20 above February's average, according to Hopper.

Demand for plane tickets is expected to increase in March as people plan trips for spring break, with 83% of travelers intending to fly to their destinations, according to Hopper. The site's staff recommends booking flights now for the best airfares. Here's where you can find cheap flights from Phoenix in March 2024.

Are flights cheap in March?

Hopper reported finding round-trip airfares below $100 to 17 destinations from Phoenix, up from 10 in February. Las Vegas, one of the cities with the lowest fares for March, is cheaper than it was in February as fares were higher for the Super Bowl.

While there are more destinations with cheaper airfares, Hopper's data showed that several destinations cost $15 to $20 more for travel in March than they did in February.

On average, people can expect to pay an average of $296 round trip for flights in March, Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg said.

Where is the cheapest place to fly right now?

Four destinations have round-trip airfares of $48 from Phoenix in March: San Diego; Las Vegas; Ontario, California; and Salt Lake City.

The Arizona Republic found $48 round-trip fares for San Diego and Ontario via Frontier Airlines for several dates in March, including March 6-12 and March 19-26. The $48 Salt Lake City fares were for a handful of Frontier itineraries, including a March 13-19 trip.

We found $41 round-trip fares for Las Vegas, $7 less than Hopper's outlook, aboard Spirit Airlines for a March 5-12 itinerary.

Be aware that both Frontier and Spirit, which are ultra-low-cost carriers, charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

Cheap places to fly from Phoenix in March 2024

Hopper said these destinations are cheap from Phoenix in March:

San Diego: $48.

Las Vegas: $48.

Ontario, California: $48.

Salt Lake City: $48.

Orange County, California: $69.

San Francisco: $80.

Portland, Oregon: $87.

Kansas City, Missouri: $88.

Denver: $88.

Dallas: $88.

Houston: $89.

Seattle: $90.

Nashville: $90.

San Jose, California: $90.

Burbank, California: $90.

Chicago: $93.

Sacramento, California: $96.

