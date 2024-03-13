Frontier Airlines will guarantee you an empty middle seat. Here's how much that costs

Frontier Airlines is offering a new seating upgrade called UpFront Plus that promises that fliers who purchase the upgrade will get a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Frontier's new seating option includes a window or an aisle seat with extra legroom and no passenger in the middle seat. UpFront Plus seats will be offered only in the first two rows of the plane.

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

"Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort."

How much does Frontier Airlines' UpFront Plus cost?

The price varies by the date and the route, but UpFront Plus upgrades start at an introductory rate of $49 per passenger for flights from April 10-30, 2024.

To get the promotional rate, passengers must book their flights by 8:59 p.m. Arizona time on March 20.

