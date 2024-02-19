What terminal is Frontier Airlines in Phoenix? Where to find your gate at Sky Harbor Airport

The ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has been expanding at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in recent years.

The Denver-based airline usually offers the lowest round-trip base fares, although those fares don't include seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities, which cost extra.

More people are flying Frontier from Phoenix than ever. It flew 1.4 million passengers at Sky Harbor Airport in 2023, making it the airport's fifth-largest airline in terms of passenger volume. Frontier placed sixth in 2022, when it flew 706,130 passengers.

As the airline continues to gain popularity, knowing what terminal Frontier is in at the Phoenix airport is essential for travel planning. Here's where to find your Frontier flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

What terminal is Frontier at PHX?

Frontier Airlines is in Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

What airlines use Terminal 3 at PHX?

Besides Frontier, these airlines also use Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport:

Advanced Air.

Air Canada.

Alaska Airlines.

Allegiant Air.

Boutique Air.

Breeze Airways.

Contour Airlines.

Delta Air Lines.

Denver Air Connection.

Hawaiian Airlines.

JetBlue Airways.

Spirit Airlines.

Sun Country Airlines.

United Airlines.

Where does Frontier fly from Phoenix?

Frontier flies nonstop from Phoenix to about 20 destinations, including Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego and San Francisco.

It launched a plethora of new routes upon opening a crew base at the airport in November 2022, and it's still expanding with new flights to Los Angeles and St. Louis on deck.

Phoenix airport food: Where to eat in Terminal 3

Terminal 3 is smaller than Terminal 4 and has fewer restaurants, but there's no shortage of highlights.

Local favorites SanTan Brewing Company, Ajo Al's and Half Moon Empanadas; celebrity chef Mark Tarbell's airport restaurant The Tavern; and locations of popular chains Panera Bread and Shake Shack can be found in Terminal 3.

Coffee is available pre-security at Peet's Coffee & Tea and post-security at Starbucks.

Phoenix airport lounges: Escape Lounge, Delta Sky Club, United Club

There are three airport lounges in Terminal 3: a Delta Sky Club near Gate F8, a United Club near Gate E3 and an Escape Lounge next to Passage by Hudson and the Phoenix Airport Museum Gallery.

