Frontier Airlines announces $19 flights from Phoenix. Here's where you can go

Frontier Airlines will launch two new flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2024.

The new routes to Los Angeles and St. Louis will fly for the first time in April.

Frontier revealed the two new flights as part of an announcement of more than 50 new routes nationwide debuting in April, May and June. Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, said in a statement that the new routes focus on destinations that are either underserved or overpriced.

The news came one day after Sky Harbor announced Air France will launch nonstop service to Paris from Phoenix.

Frontier, an ultra-low-cost carrier, expanded its network in Phoenix significantly since opening a crew base at Sky Harbor in November 2022. Most recently, it introduced flights to Tampa, Florida, and Houston via Phoenix.

When will the new Frontier Airlines flights begin?

Frontier Airlines' nonstop Los Angeles and St. Louis flights from Phoenix are both scheduled to launch on April 10.

The Los Angeles flights will run daily; the St. Louis flights will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

How much do the new Frontier flights cost?

Phoenix-Los Angeles flights will start at $19, while Phoenix-St. Louis flights will start at $59. But remember that Frontier charges low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

A fare search showed that the lowest rates for flights to both cities were available Mondays through Thursdays and on Saturdays that did not fall on holidays. Blackout dates include the Memorial Day travel period.

To get the lowest fares, travelers must book before 9:59 p.m. Arizona time on Jan. 25.

Book at flyfrontier.com.

Why do people go to Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is synonymous with the entertainment industry. Movie studio tours, strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame and seeing the famed handprints at TCL Chinese Theatre are just a few experiences that immerse travelers in the wonder of its cinematic legacy.

The city and its surrounding areas seem to have something for everyone, whether it's arts and culture at the Getty Center, searching for stars (not celebrities, but the celestial kind) at Griffith Observatory, theme park thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the beaches in Santa Monica, where historic Route 66 ends.

Why should people visit St. Louis?

St. Louis is often considered the gateway to the American West, symbolized by its iconic Gateway Arch landmark that commemorates Thomas Jefferson's vision of a transcontinental United States. Completed in 1965, the Gateway Arch — which is one of the U.S. national parks — offers travelers the chance to see the city skyline from the top of the arch.

Other highlights include the St. Louis Zoo, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games at Busch Stadium.

