Tripadvisor users swear these are the Arizona cities you must visit in 2024. Here's why

As people plan their 2024 travels, Tripadvisor users recommended two Arizona cities as must-visit destinations.

Sedona and Scottsdale were honored with Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Destination Awards for 2024, in part for their desert scenery and spa resorts.

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are based on the millions of reviews that travelers share on the website.

Arizona's recognition in the survey adds to its Tripadvisor acclaim. Sedona was lauded in last year's destination awards, and so was Page. Hotels in Paradise Valley, Sedona and Tucson were praised among Tripadvisor's best U.S. hotels for 2023. Also last year, a Sedona steakhouse and Page fried chicken restaurant ranked strongly among Tripadvisor's best destination restaurants.

Why Tripadvisor users love Sedona

Home to Adobe Grand Villas, ranked the nation's best small hotel for 2023, and the Golden Goose American Grill, one of last year's top 10 restaurants for everyday eats, Tripadvisor users have a long list of reasons to love Sedona.

The Verde Valley city ranked as the No. 16 most popular U.S. destination for 2024. It also appeared on last year's list at No. 15.

Sedona's red rock buttes and canyons remain the top draw, particularly the iconic Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock, while the architecture of the Chapel of the Holy Cross was described as "a religious experience itself." Its spa resorts and night sky viewing opportunities are also highlights.

Why Tripadvisor users love Scottsdale

Ranked the No. 25 most popular U.S. destination for 2024, Scottsdale has a broad assortment of attractions, from the desert hiking destination of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve to the architectural marvel of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taleisin West and the Old West aesthetics of the Old Town Scottsdale dining, shopping and entertainment district.

But what set Scottsdale apart to Tripadvisor users was how it has more resort spas per capita than any other U.S. city, whose offerings range from "the latest medi-spa technology" to destinations with "a new-agey, bohemian vibe."

Some spa resorts have scenic views that edge along the Sonoran Desert landscape, and their treatments use ingredients such as prickly pear and agave.

Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Awards 2024 top 25 U.S. destinations

New York City Oahu, Hawaii Las Vegas New Orleans Miami Beach, Florida Maui, Hawaii Nashville, Tennessee Charleston, South Carolina Chicago Key West, Florida Kauai, Hawaii San Francisco Washington, D.C. Asheville, North Carolina San Diego Sedona Boston Savannah, Georgia St. Augustine, Florida Moab, Utah Seattle Austin, Texas Los Angeles Branson, Missouri Scottsdale

