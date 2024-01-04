National park passes 2024: Who can buy one and where you can use it to get free admission

Get ready to spend a year at America's national parks and save big while enjoying the outdoors and learning about history and cultures.

A national park pass — such as the America the Beautiful Pass and the Senior pass — provides unlimited admission for a year at parks, monuments, wildlife areas, forests and other federal lands that charge entry fees. The America the Beautiful Pass grants access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites.

These passes are also known as interagency passes because they cover entry fees for lands managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Here's what to know about buying and using a national park pass in 2024.

National parks free days in 2024: Here's how much you can save in Arizona

What does the America the Beautiful Pass cover?

The America the Beautiful Pass grants the passholder free admission for a year to any National Park Service site that charges an entry fee. At sites where visitors are charged per person instead of per vehicle, the pass covers the passholder, up to three adults and all children 15 and under in the party. This is the only national park pass available to everyone.

Can two people use the America the Beautiful Pass?

The America the Beautiful Pass is nontransferable and only the passholder can present it for entry.

Passes could previously be shared between two people. Starting in 2024, passes will have one signature line for a single passholder.

Does the America the Beautiful Pass expire?

America the Beautiful passes expire 12 months from the month of purchase, on the last day of the month.

How much is the America the Beautiful Pass?

The America the Beautiful Pass costs $80 per year.

What does the national park pass for seniors cover?

The Senior Pass admits people age 62 and older who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Annual senior passes are available for $20, or people can buy a lifetime Senior Pass for $80.

Passholders also receive discounts on campsites and some guided tours.

Purchasers must provide identification and proof of age. You can buy a Senior Pass online or in person at a federal recreation site.

What is the difference between the Golden Age Passport and the Senior Pass?

The Senior Pass was formerly known as the Golden Age Passport. It was rebranded as the Senior Pass as part of its migration into the Interagency Recreation Pass program that included the America the Beautiful Pass in 2007.

While the Golden Age Passport is no longer issued, recreation sites still honor existing Golden Age Passports.

Do veterans get the America the Beautiful Pass?

Current and former military members, as well as their families, can receive a Military Pass to visit national parks for free.

Two military passes are offered, both free. Annual passes are available for current members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force, plus Reserve and National Guard members. Lifetime passes are available for veterans and Gold Star Families.

A valid ID proving service is required to obtain the pass; check the FAQ page for the Military Pass for specific requirements.

What does the national park pass for people with disabilities cover?

The Access Pass, a lifetime pass formerly known as the Golden Access Passport, provides national park access to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who have permanent disabilities and up to three additional adults. The pass also entitles its holder to discounts on campsites and some guided tours.

What counts as a disability for the National Parks Pass?

A permanent disability is defined in the U.S. Code as a permanent physical, mental or sensory impairment that is a "substantial impediment" to a person’s life activities.

Proof of disability is required to obtain the Access Pass. This can include a physician's statement that clarifies that the disability is permanent and explains how it limits their daily life, or a document from a federal agency like the Department of Veterans Affairs, such as an award letter for disability payment that includes the disability percentage.

How to get a Volunteer Pass for national parks

Volunteers on federal land sites can receive an annual volunteer pass for free after completing 250 hours of service. Proof of volunteer hours signed off by a volunteer coordinator is required.

How to get the 4th grade national park pass

Fourth graders and their families can visit national parks for free as part of Every Kid Outdoors, a government program that gives children and their families access to public lands and waters to inspire them to become interested in the outdoors.

Passes admit the fourth grader, up to three accompanying adults and all children under 16. It's valid for one year, from the start of fourth grade to the following summer.

How do I get a national park pass?

Passes are available online at the U.S. Geological Survey’s USGS Store and at participating federal recreation sites.

REI sporting goods store has America the Beautiful Passes available on its website.

The National Park Service’s website lists 55 locations in Arizona where passes are available, including all three Arizona national parks (Grand Canyon, Saguaro and Petrified Forest), the Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona State Office in Phoenix, Tonto National Forest’s Supervisor’s Office in Phoenix, and ranger districts in Scottsdale and Mesa.

Is the America the Beautiful Pass good for state parks?

No. However, Arizona State Parks & Trails sells annual passes that cover up to four people.

The standard pass, which costs $75 per year, gives unlimited weekday access at all parks.

Weekend and holiday access is available at most parks, but passholders can't use the standard pass to enter four parks along the Colorado River — Buckskin Mountain, Cattail Cove, Lake Havasu and River Island state parks — on weekends and holidays from April to October.

The premium pass, which costs $200 per year, offers unlimited access to all Arizona State Parks with no blackout dates.

To get an Arizona State Parks annual pass, visit azstateparks.com.

Nature centered: Why these 2 iconic Arizona destinations are TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice picks

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter,: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: National park passes 2024: How to get free admission all year