'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans's ex gets (more) prison time for meth lab bust

Kieffer Delp, who appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 during his relationship with show star Jenelle Evans, has been sentenced to hard time for his big meth bust earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by several news outlets, Delp was sentenced on Wednesday for operating a methamphetamine lab out of his apartment in McKees Rocks, Pa., in the Pittsburgh metro area. E! News reports that he made a deal: In exchange for a guilty plea, he will serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility.

Delp hasn’t left prison since his Jan. 10 arrest, so he will be credited for time served. That means he has at least 10 more months in his sentence.

Kieffer Delp and Jenelle Evans leaving court in North Carolina in 2011.

As Yahoo Entertainment reported earlier this year, authorities were tipped off that there was a meth lab in Delp’s apartment and reportedly found lithium, lighter fluid, propane, empty pseudoephedrine packaging, and ammonium nitrate. They also found drug glass smoking pipes, tourniquets, cooking tins, and hypodermic needles. In the apartment, there were also apparently several “one-pot cooks” — which are basically bottles filled with chemicals used to make drugs — that appeared to be recently manufactured. Delp was unable to post the $50,000 bail after his arrest, so he remained in prison. At the time of his arrest, he also had an out-of-state warrant from New Jersey.

For four seasons, Delp appeared on the MTV series — and had a toxic relationship with Evans. They both had drug and legal troubles — and Evans, now a mom of three, was arrested for the first time when they were together. That arrest led to several years of legal woes — and custody drama. At one point, Evans violated her probation by failing drug tests, and Delp was listed in the probation report as a “known drug user.” Evans and Delp never had children together.

In 2017, Evans, who has gone to rehab for drug addiction — opened up about hitting rock bottom, and she said it happened while she was dating Delp. She pinpointed her lowest low in 2012 when she overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of Delp’s mother’s New Jersey home. “I basically blacked out and woke up not remembering anything,” she told Us Weekly. The incident was a wakeup call. “I was appalled. I couldn’t believe that happened. I really was so close to dying.”

Evans went on to marry her second husband, David Eason, last year. She has a daughter with him and two sons from different relationships. Her life hasn’t settled down much though. A recent episode of Teen Mom showed her pulling a gun – in front of her 8-year-old son, Jace — during a road-rage incident.

And while she was recently cleared in a child abuse investigation, she and her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith are fighting over custody of their 4-year-old son, Kaiser.

