Simon Cowell and family get matchy-matchy for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Simon Cowell is a star maker — and now he has a star of his own.
The British TV personality and producer behind American Idol, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Some of the singers he made famous — Kelly Clarkson, Katharine McPhee, Louis Tomlinson, Adam Lambert, and Leona Lewis — were there to celebrate, as well as the cast of AGT: Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.
But it was really Cowell’s family who stole the spotlight. He was accompanied by his partner of five years, Lauren Silverman, and their 4-year-old son, Eric, who’s Cowell’s mini-me, even in the fashion department.
The family — including Silverman’s son from her previous marriage, Adam, 12 — was all dressed in coordinating white and dark blue/black looks. We all know that Cowell is a fan of white button-down shirts — it’s his uniform, and it’s always unbuttoned perhaps one button too far — but we learned that the boys are too. Or it was a cheeky nod to the honoree. Adam’s shirt was a carbon copy of Cowell’s, while young Eric’s had a banded collar.
Eric was an especially proud son. From his seat, he held up a program with a picture of his father’s face on it with the words “The king of talent” across the bottom. He also held up a congratulations ad featuring a mini-star with Cowell’s name on it.
In his speech, Cowell, who got together with Silverman rather dramatically in the summer of 2013 (she was married, there was drama), gave his partner a shout-out. “Lauren, you’ve been my rock for the past few years,” he gushed. “Put up with everything I put up with.”
As for Eric, Cowell said, “I can look over to my son, Eric, and say: “Maybe one day you’ll get one of these as well.” Considering who his father is, we’d say he has a better chance than most.
