Asia Argento and Jimmy Bennett bed picture surfaces — and texts she reportedly wrote claiming 'the hοrny kid jumped me'

Asia Argento, pictured in May at Cannes, where she delivered a fiery speech about sexual misconduct in the film industry, has gone from being the accuser to being the accused. (Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

When Asia Argento broke her silence Tuesday about the allegations that she sexually assaulted former child star Jimmy Bennett, she said there was no sexual relationship between them. Now a picture of them appearing to be in bed together has surfaced online — as well as a series of text messages that the Italian actress, and #MeToo activist, 42, reportedly wrote following the New York Times exposé on how she paid off Bennett to make his claims go away.

After saying, “I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett” in a statement, the website TMZ posted a photo of the pair in what appears to be a bed together — purportedly during their 2013 encounter at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, Calif. You can’t see their full bodies, but there are no clothes on the parts we can see. Argento and Bennett, who played her son in a 2004 movie, are cuddled up with their heads resting on a pillow. At the time he was 17 and legally a minor. According to the website, “Sources tell TMZ the pic was taken after the 2 had intercourse.”

Of course, according to the Times, Bennett, who was 17 at the time of the encounter with Argento, claimed it was sexual assault, which led to emotional issues for him. That’s why, through his lawyer, he threatened to sue her last year — one month after she went public claiming that a now-disgraced Harvey Weinstein raped her. Part of Bennett’s $380,000 settlement — which Argento said was arranged by her then boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain — included that Argento be given the rights to a photo of them, taken by Bennett, now 22, in bed that day. According to TMZ, there are actually four photos of them together in total. She shared other photos of them from the 2013 meet-up online — and they remain on her Instagram page.









But that’s not all TMZ has. The website also posted a series of text messages that it claims Argento wrote in the wake of the NYT piece breaking on Sunday night. They tell a very different story, if they are in fact true. In one, she reportedly wrote, “The public knows nothing, only what NYT wrote. Which is one sided. The shakedown letter. The horny kid jumped me.”

Asked if the encounter between them was rape, the response was, “I had sex with him it felt weird. I didn’t know he was minor until the shakedown letter.” Another message said, “I was frozen. He was on top of me. After, he told me I had been his sexual fantasy since [he] was 12.”

We reached out to Argento’s attorney, Carrie Goldberg, who handled the settlement and was also referenced in TMZ’s text messages, to find out if the texts were in fact written by Argento. She hasn’t yet responded. However, that’s sort of the tip of the iceberg. The messages also claimed that Bennett had been sending Argento “unsolicited nudes” after the encounter for years — up until two weeks before the “shakedown.” Another message was dismissive of Bennett being underage. It talked about the age of consent being different in Italy (14) and France (15): “When I was 17 I was with a 33 year old man for years. I had just turned 17.” It also said that Goldberg, thought to be Argento’s attorney who handled the matter, wanted to go to the press instead of settling with Bennett to “show the extortion I was being threatened with.” And it said that if she lost her job over this, she’d “move to Africa or the Amazon forest. I want to be among the 90% of the world that doesn’t give a f*** about this s***. Not the conniving, sick 10% of the entitled westerners.”

There are also several references to Bourdain, who has been pulled into this saga and can’t defend himself. In her statement, Argento wrote that Bourdain, who died by suicide in July, “was afraid of the negative publicity” and considered Bennett “dangerous,” so he made the settlement happen. Among the messages was one that said Bourdain was “pushing me” to pay off Bennett, as well as that Bourdain hired a private investigator to get dirt on Bennett, digging up 80 pages’ worth of info. But a message claimed she didn’t want to expose Bennett with the info because she viewed him as a “failed child actor, a casualty of the machine.

