'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans cleared in child abuse investigation

From a gun-waving road rage incident to repeated visits from child services, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘s life continues to be nonstop drama. But she got some good news — well, in relative terms: She has been cleared by law enforcement officials of wrongdoing in a child abuse investigation.

Evans’s ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, is the one who initiated the probe after claiming that their son, Kaiser, 4, had bruises when he came for a custodial visit in July. Griffith refused to return the child to Evans and her new husband, David Eason, leading to an investigation by the Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff’s Department and a visit from the Department of Social Services.

While it was all probably routine for Evans — she said in June that child protective services had visited her home 20 times in 2018 — the matter has now been resolved, according to a sheriff’s department spokeswoman. “We closed our investigation due to no evidence of a crime being committed,” Michele Tatum told Yahoo Entertainment, meaning both Evans and Eason are in the clear. “[Dept. of Social Services] did a home visit, and afterwards the child was returned to his mother’s custody. Unfortunately, we do not have additional information from the Department of Social Services’ investigation since their investigation was separate.”

The Department of Social Services told Yahoo Entertainment that “due to confidentiality,” it was “unable to discuss the matter.”

Griffith has made it clear that he wants full custody of his son with Evans — a plan he hit the accelerator on after her road rage incident aired on Teen Mom 2 in late July. During the incident, Evans is seen on camera pulling out a gun in front of her 8-year-old son, Jace (with ex Andrew Lewis), who was seated in the front seat of the car, next to her. During a subsequent interview with TMZ, Griffith said, “I think this helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment” and Evans’s inability to exercise “sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

Griffith, who was arrested earlier this year on a traffic violation and recently had domestic abuse charges against him dismissed, has taken to social media to try to connect with his ex about their parenting disputes. He also insists that he provides a more “stable and peaceful environment” than she does.

All I can say is, the fighting, unnecessary drama and strategic tactics of mind manipulation is only hurting the kids. I’ve asked, I’ve begged, I’ve pleaded just to get along with you and David. I will not allow myself and my children to be subjected to your charades and antics. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 3, 2018





Last night I even cuddled with Kaiser and I said “hey, little guy. I know a lot of stuff is going through your head. It’s ok. Everything will be ok. And remember, mommy loves you very much.” I will tell everyone; a child’s mind is fragile, don’t mess it up. They’ll be messed up. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 3, 2018





That’s the thing… that a lot of ppl don’t understand. I don’t care how much hate, anger or messed up the other parent is, do not denied them rights or influence their decision about the other parent… unless it’s for their protection. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 3, 2018





Some photos of Griffith and Kaiser:

Had some crazy fun with this little guy this weekend!!! #TeamGriffith pic.twitter.com/mERljobhoJ — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) April 22, 2018

Earlier this month, Evans skipped a Teen Mom 2 reunion shortly after she threatened to leave the show. Evans’s mother, Barbara, said her daughter was protesting because Eason wasn’t allowed to attend after he was fired by MTV in February for posting alleged homophobic tweets. Despite threatening to leave the show, Evans later said she was “locked in a contract.” It’s likely that her trials — just like this one — will continue in the spotlight.

