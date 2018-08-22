'Redneck Woman' singer Gretchen Wilson arrested for airplane disturbance: See her doozy of a mug shot

Gretchen Wilson had her eyes closed in her mug shot, taken on Aug. 21 after she allegedly caused a disturbance on an airplane and became belligerent toward Connecticut State troopers. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Gretchen Wilson, the country singer best known for her hit “Redneck Woman,” was arrested in Connecticut after allegedly causing a disturbance on a flight.

Connecticut State Police confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Wilson, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening about 7:15 p.m. She was on a flight landing at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., north of Hartford, when she caused a “minor disturbance” on the plane, which led to Connecticut State Troopers meeting her near the plane. “While interviewing the accused on the jetway, she became belligerent “toward officers and caused a ‘disturbance,’” according to the arrest report. She was “ultimately taken into custody for Breach of Peace,” the report stated.

Wilson, who famously crooned, “I ain’t no high-class broad” in her Grammy-winning country song, was booked, and took a mug shot in which her eyes are completely closed. Bond was set at $1,000. She is due in court Wednesday.

It’s unclear where Wilson, a Tennessee resident, was traveling to when this all transpired. Her website is down, and her Facebook account doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates listed. A rep for the singer has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment about the arrest, and Wilson has not addressed it on social media.

Wilson made a big entrance into the music business in 2004 when she released “Redneck Woman,” the lead single for her debut album Here for the Party, and it soared to No. 1 on the country charts. Her second album, All Jacked Up, came out a year later, and the title track became the highest-debuting single for a female country artist.

View photos Gretchen Wilson attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2016 in Nashville. (Photo: Getty Images) More

In addition to making music, Wilson spends time giving back through various charities, including being an advocate for adult education. In 2008, she completed her GED and has since testified before Congress about the importance of support for adult learners.

