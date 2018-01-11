'Teen Mom 2' star arrested in meth lab bust

No, this is not an old Breaking Bad script.

Drug use and abuse have been a subplot for some Teen Mom stars — and that sad saga continues. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Jenelle Evans’s ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2013, was arrested and charged with operating a working methamphetamine laboratory in his basement apartment in McKees Rocks, Pa., which is in the Pittsburgh metro area.

Here’s his mug shot:





Authorities were tipped off that there was a meth lab in the apartment and reportedly found lithium, lighter fluid, propane, empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging, and ammonium nitrate on Wednesday afternoon. They also found drug glass smoking pipes, tourniquets, cooking tins, and hypodermic needles. In the apartment, there were apparently several “one-pot cooks” — which are basically bottles filled with chemicals used to make drugs — that appeared to be recently manufactured.

Meghan Schiller, a reporter for CBS in Pittsburgh, posted his mug shot as well as the criminal complaint:

UPDATE: Police say they found lithium, lighters, propane and empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging inside the home they busted. They also found several "One Pot cooks" in plastic bottles @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/xX2ZjupMwi — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 11, 2018





Delp faces felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines — as well as the improper disposal of chemicals. He’s being held in Allegheny County Jail unable to post $50,000 bail. According to the paper, he also has an out-of-state warrant from New Jersey.

Jenelle Evans and Kieffer Delp photographed leaving court in North Carolina in 2011. (Photo: Splash News)