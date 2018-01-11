'Teen Mom 2' star arrested in meth lab bust
No, this is not an old Breaking Bad script.
Drug use and abuse have been a subplot for some Teen Mom stars — and that sad saga continues. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Jenelle Evans’s ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2013, was arrested and charged with operating a working methamphetamine laboratory in his basement apartment in McKees Rocks, Pa., which is in the Pittsburgh metro area.
Here’s his mug shot:
Update: Here's the mug shot for Kieffer Delp @CBSPittsburgh #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/nI7aGGYMDU
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 11, 2018
Authorities were tipped off that there was a meth lab in the apartment and reportedly found lithium, lighter fluid, propane, empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging, and ammonium nitrate on Wednesday afternoon. They also found drug glass smoking pipes, tourniquets, cooking tins, and hypodermic needles. In the apartment, there were apparently several “one-pot cooks” — which are basically bottles filled with chemicals used to make drugs — that appeared to be recently manufactured.
Meghan Schiller, a reporter for CBS in Pittsburgh, posted his mug shot as well as the criminal complaint:
UPDATE: Police say they found lithium, lighters, propane and empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging inside the home they busted. They also found several "One Pot cooks" in plastic bottles @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/xX2ZjupMwi
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 11, 2018
Delp faces felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines — as well as the improper disposal of chemicals. He’s being held in Allegheny County Jail unable to post $50,000 bail. According to the paper, he also has an out-of-state warrant from New Jersey.
For four seasons, Delp appeared on the MTV series as the boyfriend of Evans, who now goes as Jenelle Eason following her recent wedding. It was a toxic relationship — they both had drug and legal troubles — and Evans, now a mom of three, was arrested for the first time when they were together. That arrest led to years of legal woes — and custody drama. Once when Evans violated her probation by failing drug tests, Delp was called out in the probation report as a “known drug user.”
A look back at a bit of their on-screen saga:
Last year, Evans — who has sought treatment for drug addiction in rehab — opened up about hitting rock bottom, and she said it happened when she was in a relationship with Delp. She pinpointed it to 2012 when she overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of Delp’s mother’s New Jersey home. “I basically blacked out,” she told Us Weekly. “And woke up not remembering anything.” The incident, which she also detailed in her new book, Read Between the Lines, was a wakeup call. “I was appalled — I couldn’t believe that happened. I really was so close to dying.”
In September, Evans married her second husband, David Eason, at their home in North Carolina.
