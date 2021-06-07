Shailene Woodley says dating Aaron Rodgers during pandemic 'taught us a lot about each other very quickly'

Shailene Woodley opens up about her and Aaron Rodgers's relationship. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's engagement seemed fast, given that the world found out about their relationship just days before he broke the news. According to the Big Little Lies star, she and the NFL quarterback were able to jump in "headfirst," thanks, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she tells Shape. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

Woodley says when lockdown began in March, she didn't picture herself finding her soul mate amid the crisis.

"I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she says. "It forced me to be still and quiet."

Seven months later, and Rodgers, 37, was quarantining with the 29-year-old actress in Montreal. While the pandemic allowed them to get to know each other behind closed doors, Woodley believes they would have ended up together no matter what.

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she declares.

Since going public with their relationship, the stars have not tried to hide their new romance — but Woodley didn't divulge any wedding details. Given that there's a lot up in the air right now surrounding Rodgers's professional future, he may or may not have a lot of time on his hands to plan.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: