Salma Hayek channels inner Britney Spears for ‘...Baby One More Time’ dance routine

Salma Hayek does the dance moves to Britney Spears’ "...Baby One More Time" for what she's calling the for #HitmanChallenge. (Screenshot: Salma Hayek via Instagram, Britney Spears via YouTube)

Salma Hayek's moves never disappoint.

Ahead of the release of her next film, Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard, the 54-year-old actress shared what she called the #HitmansChallenge, in which she she leads a group dancing to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time." The 1998 song is featured in the promo for the film, which sees her back with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson four years after the original flick.

In the video, Hayek channels '90s Brit as she runs through the motions from the iconic video. She opted not to strut in school girl skirt, but a practical black shirt, black pants and sneakers. Her backup dancers included her hairstylist Miguel Perez and makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury.

Hayek called for fans to create their own versions, dancing to the song, for the challenge. The song is used in several different promotional videos for the film, including one with Reynolds, in character, saying, "I love this song."

Many of the comments on Hayek's post as well as the other ones said simply "#FreeBritney," which is the movement to release the pop star from her conservatorship. The pop star herself hasn't yet commented.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is an action comedy reuniting Hayek, Reynolds and Jackson. Reynolds plays bodyguard Michael Bryce is back with hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) to save the assassin's wife Sonia Kincaid (Hayek).

Hayek is showing off her strut after a near-fatal bout with COVID-19 last year which has had lingering effects on her health. Last month she said she still hasn't full recovered and is often exhausted.

This certainly isn't the first time Hayek has delighted with dance moves. Five years before Spears danced with a python for her infamous 2001 MTV VMA performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U," Hayek danced with her own as the dancer Santanico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Hayek talked about how that dance scene played out — as well as how showing her dance moves in Four Rooms led to the bigger role.

And nobody, especially Matthew Perry, will forget how she made dinner prep super sexy in 1997's Fools Rush In.

But she doesn't need a movie to get her on her feet. She welcomed the new year with a sexy beach dance while on vacation.

