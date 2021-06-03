Tara Reid on taking time away from Hollywood to heal after being ‘bullied’ by tabloids

Tara Reid, pictured in March, took time off in 2018 to heal in an industry that's "bullied" her and put her down. She's ready for a comeback. (Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR)

Tara Reid is making a comeback.

The American Pie actress, 45, was certainly among the celebrities to suffer amid the misogyny of 2000s pop culture. She was a regular in the tabloids of that era, alongside Britney, Lindsay and Paris, with an ongoing narrative about how she was a drunken party girl (boosted along by a stint in rehab). Her love life was also dissected, due to a broken engagement from Mr. TRL himself, Carson Daly, and a dalliance with Tom Brady. Perhaps the nastiest stuff was body shaming over a botched breast augmentation and ridiculing her wardrobe malfunctions.

Now on the other side, Reid told E! News that having tabloids and websites out to "destroy" her "hurt." But she's reclaiming her narrative.

That time off and perspective has led to what's building to be a big return. She has 16 projects in total in the hopper, including wrapping production on Doggmen, featuring DMX's final onscreen role and a rom-com starring Rebel Wilson.

