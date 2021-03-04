Aaron Rodgers says Shailene Woodley engagement is 'the best thing that's happened to me in the last year'

Aaron Rodgers talks more about his engagement to Shailene Woodley and says he can't wait to be a father in the future. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is in engagement bliss. The Green Bay Packers quarterback gushed about his relationship with Shailene Woodley — even though he didn’t specifically name his fiancée — and is clearly thinking about his future with the 29-year-old actress.

Rodgers, 37, acknowledged his engagement during an Instagram Live chat with Zenith Watches CEO, Julien Tornare, posted on Thursday.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers exclaimed. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

News of Rodgers's relationship with the Big Little Liars star leaked in February. Days later, he thanked his "fiancée" while accepting the NFL MVP award for the third time. When asked if there's something he'd "really like to achieve" in life, Rodgers made it clear he has babies on the brain.

"Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father," the athlete, who was named the North American ambassador of Zenith Watches in February, replied. "A lot of my friends are [parents]. I'm in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. That's maybe not in the immediate future, but definitely something that I really look forward to. It's going to be a really fun challenge."

Rodgers continued, "I've done a pretty good job of taking care of myself the last 37 years, I look forward to taking care of another life at some point, too. I just think it would be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

A source confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment in February that Rodgers was engaged to the actress.

"They share common interests," one insider exclaimed. "It's not as 'odd' of a pairing as everyone thinks."

Story continues

Woodley was the first to publicly confirm the relationship.

"He's, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living," Woodley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up I'm going to marry someone who — who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

The Mauritanian actress said she didn't go to a Packers game this last year and is "constantly learning" about the sport.

"I don't know him as a football guy, I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!, you know? That's the dude I know," Woodley told Jimmy Fallon. "He just happens to also be very good at sports."

Rodgers is set to guest-host Jeopardy! beginning April 5.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: