Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers bring lovefest to Hawaii: 'Soul mates'

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are "soul mates," according to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

The quartet — connected by Divergent co-stars Woodley and Miles — has been vacationing together in Hawaii and it looks like a great one. There's been hiking, swimming, dancing and singing, including to Taylor Swift. Keleigh's been sharing highlights of their adventures on Instagram.

(Screenshot: Keleigh Sperry Teller via Instagram)

"Ponds with soulmates," the model captioned a group of photos that included the newish couple, who announced their surprise engagement in February. Photos and videos showed them hiking in their swimsuits by a waterfall with Keleigh taking the plunge into the water under a rainbow.

Another post was captioned "Maui" and showed all four — who recently attended the Kentucky Derby together — by the water's edge as the sun set.

There was also singing and dancing. A video, taken by Woodley, captured her man, with man bun, singing Swift's "The 1" with Keleigh. Keleigh said Woodley was "sneaky" in capturing the video — and was apparently "trollin" Rodgers. (They are all friendly with Swift. Rodgers has hung out with her; Swift filmed The Last Letter from Your Lover with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Swift sent Miles and Keleigh a wedding gift in 2019.)

There is also a video, shared on social media from aloha.akoni's account, of the four out at a restaurant. Both couples danced to "Stand By Me." Rodgers played guitar while the other three sang "Wagon Wheel," karaoke style. They also sang "Shallow," Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song from A Star is Born.

While they look to be having an amazing time, it's not lost on football fans that Rodgers skipped all of the Green Bay Packers offseason activities, including virtual and in-person events that began Monday. The quarterback is in a rift with management and appeared on Monday's Sports Center to vaguely discuss his future with the team.

With that going on in the background of this amazing-looking vacation, comments on the video of him playing guitar and dancing with Woodley included, "Talk about mid life crisis. We're here for you bro" and "It looks like you are having a great time and we (residents of Wi) are happy for you but can you please return to your team soon?"

(Screenshot: Keleigh Sperry Teller via Instagram)

Yahoo Entertainment first reported in February that Woodley and Rodgers, a seemingly unlikely pair, were a thing. And while insiders initially called the romance "private and low key," we haven't gotten that vibe. Their engagement was announced soon after — at an awards show. They went to Disney World and agreed to be interviewed on-camera. And he answered questions about his Jeopardy! guest host gig on social media — with Woodley by his side.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the Kentucky Derby with the Tellers, posing for pix in their finest Derby-wear, and rumors swirl about their plans for their upcoming nuptials.

