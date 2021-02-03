Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley: Here’s what we know

One of 2021’s new celebrity couples isn’t a pair many saw coming. Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm.

“It’s relatively new,” one source says. “Who knows how serious it will get.”

The insider notes that the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and Big Little Liars star, 29, have been getting to know each other long distance “for the most part” as Rodgers had his sights set on Super Bowl LV. (His season came to an end on Jan. 24.)

E! News first reported Rodgers and Woodley’s relationship with a source calling the romance “private and low key.”

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” the insider noted. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

People also confirmed Woodley and Rodgers are dating with one source noting he seems happy and another insider calling the relationship casual.

This is Rodgers’s first relationship since Danica Patrick. He and the racecar driver split over the summer after two years together. Previously, he dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's new relationship has people buzzing. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s unclear how or when Rodgers and Woodley started dating. But during his MVP caliber season, he hinted at being quite happy in his personal life during a September interview.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable. … That's why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Woodley was last publicly linked to rugby player, Ben Volavola, in 2018. She confirmed to the New York Times in April 2020 she has “chosen to be single for a while.”

“We’re societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I’ve been thinking about often right now, because I’m very much single,” she explained. “The idea of being with someone … is it only because you’ve fallen in love with that person, or because there’s a newness to understanding yourself because of what that person can offer you?”

In that same interview, Woodley opened up about surviving an “abusive relationship” when she was younger. She said it gave her clarity about what she wants in relationships moving forward.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process. But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth,” she declared. “I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to.”

