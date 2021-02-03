  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley: Here’s what we know

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
Updated ·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of 2021’s new celebrity couples isn’t a pair many saw coming. Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm.

“It’s relatively new,” one source says. “Who knows how serious it will get.”

The insider notes that the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and Big Little Liars star, 29, have been getting to know each other long distance “for the most part” as Rodgers had his sights set on Super Bowl LV. (His season came to an end on Jan. 24.)

E! News first reported Rodgers and Woodley’s relationship with a source calling the romance “private and low key.”

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” the insider noted. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

People also confirmed Woodley and Rodgers are dating with one source noting he seems happy and another insider calling the relationship casual.

This is Rodgers’s first relationship since Danica Patrick. He and the racecar driver split over the summer after two years together. Previously, he dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's new relationship has people buzzing.
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's new relationship has people buzzing. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s unclear how or when Rodgers and Woodley started dating. But during his MVP caliber season, he hinted at being quite happy in his personal life during a September interview.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable. … That's why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Woodley was last publicly linked to rugby player, Ben Volavola, in 2018. She confirmed to the New York Times in April 2020 she has “chosen to be single for a while.”

“We’re societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I’ve been thinking about often right now, because I’m very much single,” she explained. “The idea of being with someone … is it only because you’ve fallen in love with that person, or because there’s a newness to understanding yourself because of what that person can offer you?”

In that same interview, Woodley opened up about surviving an “abusive relationship” when she was younger. She said it gave her clarity about what she wants in relationships moving forward.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process. But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth,” she declared. “I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Sacha Baron Cohen vows to have Rudy Giuliani contest Golden Globes results if 'Borat' doesn't win

    Cohen earned nominations for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

  • Game Changers: 'One Night in Miami' screenwriter Kemp Powers applauds Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James for carrying civil rights torch

    Powers believes that the responsibility to speak out against racism should be carried on by the next generation of changemakers.

  • Writers Guild Unveils 2021 TV Award Nominees

    “Better Call Saul” are among the top nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, landing a nod for best drama series, as well as three nominations in the episodic drama category. “The Simpsons” landed four nominations in best animation, while newcomers “Ted Lasso” and “The Great” both scored nominations in best comedy, new series and […]

  • K-Pop Idol Sparks Outrage After Posting Photos Hugging With Nazi Uniform Mannequin

    Source Music, the management firm of K-pop group Gfriend, issued an apology after group member Sowon posted photos of herself with a mannequin dressed in a Nazi uniform. The photos were taken during a music video shoot at a café in the city of Paju in South Korea in November, Source Music explained in a statement through Big Hit's fan app on Monday, Variety reported. “We apologize for not being able to confirm in advance that there were inappropriate props on the shooting site, not being able to thoroughly inspect the content during the shooting and uploading process, and not paying close attention to historical facts and social issues,” Source Music wrote.

  • Country singers react to Morgan Wallen using racial slur: 'The hate runs deep'

    The country singer was captured on video, published by TMZ, reportedly using the N-word.

  • Here's a 2-hour long supercut of every LGBTQ joke made on The Simpsons

    The Simpsons has always had queer characters, but it’s fair to say that it didn’t always treat its LGBTQ characters in the best way–to say the least. They were either mocked by other characters for being queer or had their sexual orientation treated ambiguously. Lest we forget, it took a whopping sixteen seasons for Patty to officially come out. But now we can see how much the show actually changed its approach on queer characters throughout its three-decade run. Drew Mackie, who hosts the podcast Gayest Episode Ever on LGBTQ-focused episodes of classic sitcoms, made a video documenting every single LGBTQ joke across 31 seasons of the animated series.

  • New 'Coming 2 America' trailer features more stars than can fit in Zamunda

    Prince Akeem's family life is put to the test in the heavily hyped sequel.

  • From 'Bridgerton' shutout to James Corden backlash — here are all the 2021 Golden Globes snubs and surprises

    78th edition of awards show makes history by nominating three female filmmakers in the Best Director category, but still stumbles when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

  • GM releases full Super Bowl ad with GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq: Take that, Norway!

    GM just dropped its big Super Bowl ad, and it’s a good one. Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina all star in the 90-second ad titled “No Way, Norway.” The point of the ad is to get Americans hyped up about the upcoming electric vehicle range on its way from GM.

  • Lisa Marie Presley says she 'couldn’t have made it' without her daughters in 53rd birthday post

    Lisa Marie Presley marked her 53rd birthday on Monday — the first since the death of son Benjamin Keough.

  • The Weeknd Unveils New 2022 Dates for Global After Hours Tour

    The pandemic has spoiled many a tour over the past year, but few were more needed amid the chaos than Abel's global 'After Hours' experience.

  • The Weeknd Reveals the Significance of His Full-Face Bandages, Ahead of Super Bowl (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the weeks leading up to the Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show this Sunday, many people have commented on the full-face bandages he’s worn in recent photos and during his performance on the American Music Awards. Variety caught up with the Weeknd this week during a break from Super Bowl rehearsals […]

  • Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous Golden Globe nomination for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

    Chadwick Boseman continues his awards season glory with a posthumous Golden Globes nomination.

  • Golden Globes Make History Nominating 3 Female Directors in the Same Year for the First Time

    Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell and Regina King made history in the Best Director category during the Golden Globe nominations Wednesday morning — their nods are the first time three women have ever been nominated for directing in the same year. In fact, there have never been even two female directors nominated in the same year. Also, it’s the 8th, 9th time and 10th women have been nominated in the category (Barbra Streisand and Kathryn Bigelow were nominated twice, each, plus Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Ava DuVernay also received nominations.) Wednesday’s announcement also marks the 6th time the category has a Black nominee (Spike Lee was nominated twice, while Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins also previously received nominations.) It’s also the 7th time the category has had an Asian nominee (previous nominees include Bong Joon Ho, Shekhar Kapur and Ang Lee, four times). Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: The List of Nominees (Updating Live) Zhao was nominated for her film “Nomadland,” while King received a nomination for “One Night in Miami” and Fennell got a nod for “Promising Young Woman.” “Nomadland” also received a nod for Best Motion Picture Drama and for lead Frances McDormand, while “One Night in Miami” was nominated in the categories Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Best Original Song. “Promising Young Woman” also was nominated in Best Screenplay, Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan). Hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, the nominations ceremony were held bright and early on Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 am ET. Also Read: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Co-Host Golden Globes From Both Coasts Simultaneously The winners won’t be revealed until the Feb. 28 telecast, which will see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts. In addition to the competitive categories, this year’s ceremony will also see Jane Fonda and Norman Lear receive lifetime achievement awards for their work in film and television, respectively. Read original story Golden Globes Make History Nominating 3 Female Directors in the Same Year for the First Time At TheWrap

  • Chloé Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to land a Golden Globe directing nod

    'Nomadland' filmmaker Chloé Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for the best director Golden Globe.

  • Golden Globes 2021: The Complete Nominations List

    The wait is finally over. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced. The top contenders in the motion picture drama category include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” In the musical or comedy category, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Palm Springs,” “Music” and “The Prom” […]

  • President Biden Set for Super Bowl Pre-Game Interview With Norah O’Donnell

    President Joe Biden’s first formal interview as the Commander-in-Chief will take place during a uniquely American event: the Super Bowl. Biden will sit down at the White House with “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, preserving a recent tradition that has the occupant of the Oval Office take a few minutes to […]

  • George Conway blames Trump and conspiracy theorists like Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'moral collapse' of GOP

    During Tuesday’s "Anderson Cooper 360," Lincoln Project founder George Conway discussed the damage former President Donald Trump caused to the Republican Party's reputation.

  • Karl Rove calls QAnon follower Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'a problem for our party'

    Rove unloads as he joins Mitch McConnell in his condemnation of embattled GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • How to 'fake' your way to fame: New HBO documentary exposes the truth about influencers

    Using influencer tricks, the documentary's director successfully turned one participant into a social media star within five months.