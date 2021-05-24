Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly steal the spotlight at Billboard Music Awards with barely-there dress, black tongue, major PDA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a big, bold statement at the Billboard Music Awards — one year after they first went public with their romance.

The Transformers actress, 35, showed a lot of skin in her black Mugler dress that had cutouts front and center, as well as the sides, and a sheer bottom. Kelly, who took home awards for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist, painted his tongue black to coordinate with his girlfriend.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's arrival at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 did not go unnoticed. (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Fox's dress was really all anyone was talking about, along with Kelly's tongue, and the look has drawn comparisons to one Kim Kardashian wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2019. However, Fox jokingly played it off as if her body wasn't the focal point.

"It's the broom for me," she captioned a photo of them looking red carpet ready referencing the random broom and dustpan randomly against the wall behind them.

On the red carpet at the show, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, the pair — who appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" video together one year ago — made sure to PDA it up to show off his tongue.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo" Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kelly, 31, shared a behind-the-scenes video of his tongue being painted black. It's as unglamorous as it sounds with someone, wearing a rubber glove, applying some kind of black liquid to his tongue with a Q-Tip. He also wore a tux that he kept unbuttoned — and got a fresh manicure.

(Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly)

Other videos he shared on his stories included one of the couple in the bathroom, presumably at the show. He had a trophy in hand and was admiring it, while Fox exited the bathroom stall.

(Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly)

Another video showed them on their way to the show with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) showcasing the exposed front of Fox's dress.

(Screenshot: Machine Gun Kelly)

Last May, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green announced he and Fox, who share three sons, were splitting after nearly a decade of marriage and 15 years overall. By that time, Fox had appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" video and there were rumors the pair, who met months early making Midnight in the Switchgrass, was a thing. They were photographed together multiple times during quarantine.

Story continues

Kelly, who has a daughter as well, and Fox have since talked about their immediate connection as"twin flames." He wears her blood around his neck. They are inseparable, but not engaged.

The pair first hit the red carpet together in November at the American Music Awards.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: