'My bloody valentine': Machine Gun Kelly says on Instagram he wears Megan Fox's blood around his neck
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in unusual fashion Sunday.
The musician, born Colson Baker, shared an Instagram post that suggested he carries some of Fox's blood in a necklace.
"i wear your blood around my neck," wrote Kelly alongside an Instagram gallery that included emojis such as a red rose, a blood drop and a knife. "My bloody valentine," he added.
The gallery included never-before-seen photos of the couple and a photo of a glass vial with what appeared to be a drop of blood hanging from a small chain.
The gesture is reminiscent of Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie, who had a relationship in the early 2000s.
As Thornton explained to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo wore matching clear lockets as Jolie "thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair."
Fox did not reciprocate on the blood theme Sunday, but wrote a haunting love ode to Kelly on Instagram. Next to a playful photo gallery of the two, she wrote:
there goes my heart
manifest outside of my body
draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy
magical and haunted
kinetic and tortured
ethereal and dangerous
cosmic
lawless
eternal
creative genius
the journey will likely be perilous
but there is no destination without him
happy valentine’s day rehab barbie
The two starred together in Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine." When Kelly announced the relationship in July he wrote of Fox, that he "waited for eternity to find you again..."
USA TODAY has reached out to both sets of press representatives for further clarification or comment.
