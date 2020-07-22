Megan Fox says connection to Machine Gun Kelly was immediate: 'I knew right away' he was my 'twin flame'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are talking about their romance.

The buzzy new couple, who went public on the heels of Fox’s marriage to Brian Austin Green ending, appeared together on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall and talked about being unable to resist the sparks between them. They met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Emmett, earlier this year, amid her secret separation from Green, and recently returned to Puerto Rico together to continue filming the movie, which was paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox, whose 10-year marriage to Green started to unravel last fall, said she was immediately intrigued when she learned singer/actor Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) was cast in the thriller — whom she dubs her “twin flame.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Fox recalled, noting it was before they met. “Because I knew. I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that.”

Kelly admitted to standing outside his trailer “to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with the bombshell. "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope.”

Their future sounds promising, according to Fox, who calls him her “twin flame,” which she weighs higher than the term “soul mate.”

“The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she gushed. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

She invited him to her trailer on the second day of filming to have lunch — and they talked about his astrology. (She’s really into astrology and it was the topic of the podcast featuring astrologist Susan Miller.)

“I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy,” she said.

They started texting that night, Kelly said, the messages were all about “what the universe was saying about us. We didn’t share any: What are you feeling? What am I feeling? It was all the universe said this and this. It was really poetic like ‘you are meant to be.’”

Kelly said that during the break in filming, he felt the universe was trying to keep them apart — not specifying exactly why — but they were able to fight it and got together.

While the astrologist was asking them about their relationship, Fox clarified they are dating, but “we’re not engaged.” However, they talked about being compatible to potentially marry. Miller also saw more children in the couple’s future. (They have four between them already. She has three with Green; he has one.) They also talked about cohabitating with Kelly saying he recently asked Fox if she wanted to live in a castle.

They also discussed that, the night prior to recording the podcast, Fox and Kelly got tattoos together.

After just one week of filming, Midnight in the Switchgrass was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus and the cast flew home. While in lockdown in L.A., it became apparent that Fox and Green were no longer a couple, after paparazzi photos showed them doing custody handoffs for their three sons. In May, Fox was spotted picked up food with Kelly, leading Green to confirm that he and Fox had quietly separated late last year after she returned home from a different movie shoot and revealed she was happier living apart from him.

With her impending divorce made public, Fox and Kelly teamed up for a steamy video for his song “Bloody Valentine,” in which she played his lover. Soon after, they were photographed PDA-ing it up in L.A. Last week, production resumed on Midnight in the Switchgrass and they were intertwined in a photo with some of their castmates and Emmett, making it clear their romance is full speed ahead.

Green said in his podcast that he trusts Fox’s judgment, saying, “She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think [of] her or [Kelly] are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

