Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle in photo with 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' co-stars as production resumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have resumed production on Midnight in the Switchgrass as an out — and cuddly! — couple.

Emile Hirsch, a co-star in the project, shared on social media that the cast returned to Puerto Rico to continue filming — four months after production was halted due to the coronavirus. In the photo he shared of “the gang” quarantining together, Fox and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) were beaming as they stood together with their bodies intertwined.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer had his tattooed arms around Fox as she leaned against him. She had a giant smile on her face as he held her and rested her hands on his.

In mid-March, just one week into filming, production was halted on the serial killer thriller, directed by Randall Emmett, due to the coronavirus. The cast and crew immediately was flown home.

By April, it became clear that Fox and her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, were no longer living together as paparazzi photos showed them doing custodial handoffs of their three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The following month, Green confirmed they had split after she was photographed getting food with Kelly during the pandemic.

That led to Green confirming his marriage to Fox was over on his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast. He candidly shared that their marital trouble began last fall when Fox was abroad for a 5-week movie shoot. They grew distant and when she returned home she told him she was happier living apart from him. Green said neither Fox nor Kelly, who didn’t meet until earlier this year, should be viewed as “villains.”

“She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on,” Green said. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press.”

Days after it was confirmed her marriage ended, Fox played Kelly’s lover in his “Bloody Valentine” video, putting the rumor mill into overdrive. By June, Fox and Kelly had gone public with their romance, kissing and holding hands while out in L.A. Kelly wrote on social media that he’s “in love” with her.

As for Green, he’s been embracing the single life. After being linked to reality TV personality Courtney Stodden, which didn’t end well, he’s been PDA-ing it up with Instagram model Tina Louise.

