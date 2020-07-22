Kanye West says he's 'trying to get divorced' from Kim Kardashian in latest Twitter rant

Kanye West delivered another late-night — and now-deleted — Twitter rant and in it, he said he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian.

It’s been a wild few days for the rapper turned aspiring politico, kicking off with Sunday’s presidential campaign rally speech (in which he revealed he and Kardashian nearly aborted their now 7-year-old daughter, North West) and Monday’s Twitter tirade (about Kardashian and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, subsequently trying to “lock me up”). An impromptu visit from Dave Chappelle on Tuesday made it seem like the situation may settle, but he was back on social media Tuesday night putting the KarJenners on blast.

West wrote, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.'” He added that “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line.”

It’s unclear exactly what meet up West was referring to but Kardashian, who has been studying to become a lawyer and has done advocacy work for criminal justice reform, and Mill headlined Variety and Rolling Stone’s first-ever Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018. However, it was not held at a Waldorf property.

He also repeated his claim that Kardashian, whom he married in 2014, and her mom, Kris Jenner, “tried to fly in” to Wyoming, where he owns a ranch, “with 2 doctors” to have him placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold amid fear he is having a bipolar episode amid his bizarre presidential bid. (West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.)

West also slammed Kardashian and Jenner for putting “out a statement without my approval,” likely referring to the TMZ report with quotes from Kardashian “sources.” “That’s not what a wife should do White supremacy.”

And while West has previously said that he was so close to Jenner that he called “mom,” in the Twitter rant he called her “Kris Jong-Un” — one day after declaring that the “momager” was no longer allowed to see his children, her grandchildren.

West, who missed the deadline to file to run for president in South Carolina, where he held his first rally, also asked his Twitter following whether he should continue pursuing the presidency.

"Y’all want me to run on nah???" he wrote.

He also referenced Democratic Joe Biden, writing, "I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?"

West deleted all his posts rather quickly, again leaving a few up, including one that made it clear his presidential ambitions remain intact. And another promoted the release of his album Donda later this week.

A rep for West hasn’t responded to Yahoo’s request for comment.

Amid this very public drama, however, many celebrities have been calling for support of West. Demi Lovato joined Halsey in speaking out. (Both women have bipolar disorder.)

It would be nice if for once people can put down the meme making apps and pray for someone who’s struggling with mental illness. What happened to compassion? — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

It’s also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru. Maybe take a step back and remember you don’t know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

Do NOT pretend to know about someone’s mental illness if you do not personally know them. Check yourself. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

And Jamie Lynn Spears — younger sister of Britney Spears, who has publicly struggled with bipolar disorder as well, shared Halsey’s comments, writing, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

That led to Jamie Lynn clapping back at a commenter asking why she’s not speaking out about her sister’s mental health, amid the renewed efforts by fans to #FreeBritney.





