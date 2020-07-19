Kanye West Says He and Kim Kardashian Considered Aborting North West During Campaign Rally

Kanye West held his first-ever presidential rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Sunday.

And like many expected, Ye gave a passionate speech. At one point, the rapper teared up when talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian.

He recalled a significant moment in his life when he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star learned they were expecting their first child together, North West. However, the 43-year-old star admitted that they both contemplated abortion.

"In the bible it says thou shalt not kill," he began to describe. "I remember when my girlfriend [at the time] called me screaming and crying... . And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'"

"Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant' and I said, 'Yes.' .... she said 'No.' She was crying... [and] said she had to go to the doctor," he continued.

Adding, "And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child."

Kanye explained that, at that point, Kim "had pills in her hand." He shared, "You know, these pills you take it and it's a wrap—the baby is gone."

The rapper said he and Kim both had a revelation and they both decided they wanted to have a baby.

"I said, 'We are going to have this child.' I know people who are 50 years old who don't have a child," Kanye expressed, getting emotional. "So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to."

"She stood up and she protected that child," he added with tears streaming down his face.

The longtime couple welcomed North on June 15, 2013. They are now proud parents to three other kids: Saint West, 4, Chicago West,2, and Psalm West, 14 months.

Ye also opened up about his late mother, Donda West, and how she almost had an abortion when she was pregnant with him.

"Forty three years ago who do you think protected a child? My mom saved my life," he shared. "My dad wanted to abort me! My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West."

Wrapping up that portion of the speech, Kanye passionately yelled, "I love my daughter!"

Earlier this month, the rapper-turned-politician announced he was running for president this year.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted on Fourth of July. "I am running for president of the United States!"

You can watch a playback of Kanye's South Carolina livestream here.