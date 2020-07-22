Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney From Comments About Her Mental Health

Jamie Lynn Spears made it clear that she will never discuss Britney Spears' mental health without her sister's permission.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Zoey 101 star shared a screenshot of a statement from Halsey, which called for "sympathy" towards those who struggle with mental health issues, especially bipolar disorder. She captioned the post, "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same."

Many assumed that Jamie was making reference to her older sister, with one critic asking, "How about your sisters [sic] OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don't you speak on that?"

In response, Jamie Lynn fired back. According to screenshots shared by Comments by Celebs, she wrote, "You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS."

Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

She explained in another response, captured by Just Jared, "I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public, when the person it pertains to does not want that to happen. I'd rather take all the hate, then speak about someone elses [sic] personal matter, that they want to keep private."

View photos Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge More

Over a year has passed since Britney received treatment at a mental health facility in Los Angeles. She has said very little of the time she spent away from the spotlight, but a source previously told E! News, "Britney expressed that treatment helped her slow down and focus on her health with less distractions and she needed the 'me time'."

Nowadays, the star appears to spend much of her time working out or dancing in her palatial Thousand Oaks estate. The mother of two frequently posts videos of herself breaking a sweat, which has drawn some criticism from her followers. But Britney has previously said of these critics, "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy... This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets!"

Britney currently remains under a conservatorship, which went into effect in 2008 after the pop star suffered a public breakdown. However, this is set to be reviewed in a virtual court hearing this Wednesday.