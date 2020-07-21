Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'tried to lock me up' after headline-making rally speech

Kanye West is now publicly sparring with his own family.
In the wake of his controversial first presidential campaign rally speech — during which he detailed how he and wife, Kim Kardashian, came close to aborting her pregnancy with their daughter North West and admitted his wife may want to “divorce” him over the public admission — the rapper went on a Twitter rant Monday night about the famous family, as well as dragging some other well-known names.
Amid reports that the Kardashians are “concerned” and “upset” over his wild remarks, which also saw him ripping Harriet Tubman, and fear he’s in the “middle of a serious bipolar episode,” having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, West claimed his wife and mother-in-law are trying to "lock me up."
"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago — wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. (In another tweet, he said everyone knows the Jordan Peele-director horror film “is about me.”)
West also took aim at Jenner, writing, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” “Calmye” is an apparent reference and dig at Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
He added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor” and “If I get locked up like [Nelson] Mandela Y’all will know why.”
Though West made it clear he loves Kardashian, whom he shares four children with, posting, “I love my wife My family must live next to me,” presumably referring to his Wyoming ranch. “It’s not up to E,” home of her reality show, “or [E!’s parent company] NBC anymore.”
West also made pleas for “Kriss and Kim” to “call me now,” posting a screenshot of a text he sent to Jenner that read, "This Ye you ready to talk now or are [you] still avoiding my calls."
He went on to attack Jenner, who made her daughters famous as their manager. He called out his wife’s career path to fame, which included a sex tape and a Playboy pictorial in 2007.
“I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape],” he wrote, referring to Kardashian’s romp with singer Ray J, released as pornographic film entitled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007, which helped propel her to fame.
He added, “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.”
One of the few tweets West left up after he concluded his rant was one saying his children with Kardashian will “never do Playboy.”
West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
HIs ire was directed beyond his family though. West went on to post a tweet that said “Drake,” with whom he’s been locked in an ongoing feud. Another said, “Come and get me ... this is the exodus like Pusha [T] said.”
West also suggested actor Shia LaBeouf was a no-show at a Yeezy Gap collaboration photo shoot.
He also slammed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour related to that clothing line. He said the fashion queen “always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass.”
West wrapped things up by deleting most the of tweets, but added a last few thoughts, which he left up. One was a poorly spelled search of the term “righteous indignation,” which is anger toward what one considers unfair, mean or shameful.
Righteous indignation pic.twitter.com/u6fM1uw7pY— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
And he said he’ll be focusing on his music for now, including his album Donda, named after his late mother, which he said will be released on Friday.
Ima focus on the music now— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
While West campaigned in South Carolina on Sunday night — his first rally since his bizarre proclamation that he will be running for president — he failed to meet requirements for a 2020 presidential ballot in the state, it was reported by Charleston's Post and Courier and New York magazine's Intelligencer.
The Chicago native did collect enough signatures to make it onto the Illinois ballot, according to CBS Chicago.
There have been rumblings of marital trouble between Kardashian and West basically since they were married in 2014. However, it has been pretty steady over last year — even prior to him announcing his presidential aspirations — after her bought property in rural Wyoming. While she had made trips to the ranch — a cool and different backdrop for her reported million-dollar Instagram posts — it seems at odds with her extremely glamorous lifestyle, which is headquartered in her native L.A.
