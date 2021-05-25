'Friends' cast details 'emotional' reunion: 'We just started crying'

The Friends reunion was the one where the tears flowed.

The cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — chatted with Good Morning America about the HBO Max reunion and admitted that it was very "emotional," even more than expected.

"I don't think that any of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked onto the set," Cox said of the cast's first official reunion since the show ended in 2004. "To see it exactly the way it was — literally besides the cookie jar that Lisa took home and the neon coffee thing that Jen took — besides that, it was exactly the same. And it was so emotional that we just started crying."

Perry, on the other hand, "knew it was gonna be a really seriously emotional experience — and it has been."

Kudrow added, "Truth is, I didn't cry walking out onto the set. Now," while doing press, "I can't stop."

Aniston added, "The cork has been pulled and the floodgates open."

Aniston and Cox said they prepped for doing press by watching old episodes together, which led to tears too.

"Court and I watched it the other day just to catch up on some stuff," Aniston said.

"We laughed and cried," Cox said. "Their first kiss, Ross and Rachael, that was ugh, so powerful."

While they didn't reveal any new details about what fans will see on the unscripted special, hosted by James Corden, Schwimmer said they did it for fans. And while it was postponed, originally supposed to air last year at this time, he hopes fans still love it — because they did it for them.

"We wanted to do it a year ago [and] give back to all of the fans, especially in the dark times we were all experiencing," he said. "Hopefully, a year later, people will still enjoy it."

