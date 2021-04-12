Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley like cuddling, 'Star Wars' and singing 'Lion King' songs

After months of hiding their relationship, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have taken their love on tour. The couple, who confirmed their engagement in February, visited Disney World earlier this month and newly released photos show the pair hamming it up on the trip.

Rodgers, 37, and Woodley, 29, posed for photos at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort during their vacation to Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Big Little Lies star and Green Bay Packers quarterback weren't afraid to show some PDA — mostly masked, of course — following COVID-19 safety protocols at the hotel. They pulled their masks down for one cozy shot on property, though.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers hold hands at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo: Matt Stroshane/Disney).

The couple also participated in a Q&A for Walt Disney World News where they talked about their love of Star Wars — they both want blue lightsabers — and each other. When asked "What's one thing that makes you smile" they both pointed at each other.

"This guy," Woodley said.

"You," agreed Rodgers.

"Aw, you're so cute baby," Woodley added.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley gush over one another during Walt Disney World adventure. (Photo: Matt Stroshane/Disney)

When asked how they unwind after a long day, the actress talked about her love of bubble baths and a good glass of wine. Rodgers was a bit miffed she didn't agree the answer should be "cuddle time." (The Q&A is worth watching in full.)

Other facts learned about the pair from this two-minute video?

Woodley is proud of how well Rodgers makes the bed in the mornings, while he is amused at how long she brushes her teeth. They sing songs from The Lion King, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Rodgers also said he was very excited to "kiss in front of the Magic Kingdom."

It's been a whirlwind few months for the couple, who got secretly engaged months ago.

News Rodgers was dating the Golden Globe-nominated actress leaked in February. Weeks later, he thanked his "fiancée" while accepting his third NFL MVP award. It took nearly two months before Woodley and Rodgers were captured in the same frame by photographers, but it's been a steady stream of appearances ever since.

Story continues

Rodgers is currently the interim Jeopardy! host, a gig he'd like full-time despite playing professional football. And it sounds like the door is open as it only takes 46 days to film a year's worth of shows.

"It's the ultimate compliment to Alex [Trebek] and to the franchise that Aaron is that forward with his thoughts, and so complimentary of the show," executive producer Mike Richards told NBC Sports. "What I find fascinating about Aaron…is his second career could be better than his first."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: