Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley photographed together for the first time: See the pic

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were pictured for the first time together since news of their relationship leaked earlier this year. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and Big Little Lies star, 29, were spotted boarding a private plane in Costa Careyes, Mexico on Monday.

Rodgers was caught by paparazzi walking Woodley's dog two weeks ago in Montreal, Canada where she is shooting a new film. But that was as close as the two came to being photographed together until now.

Rodgers and Woodley's quiet relationship took fans by surprise. Nearly a week after Yahoo Entertainment confirmed the two were dating, the NFL star thanked his "fiancée" while accepting his third MVP award. Woodley showed off her engagement ring during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she acknowledged their romance for the first time.

"He's, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living," Woodley joked.

"I don't know him as a football guy, I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!, you know? That's the dude I know," she added. "He just happens to also be very good at sports."

Rodgers also gushed about their relationship.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he exclaimed earlier this month. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

While some fans were puzzled over the coupling, a source told Yahoo they have a lot in common.

"It's not as 'odd' of a pairing as everyone thinks," an insider claimed.

