Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to 'incredible human being' Aaron Rodgers

Just weeks after their relationship first became public knowledge, with rumors of engagement following close behind, Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday and confirmed that she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are indeed engaged. In fact, Woodley admitted that it’s kind of weird hearing people talk about it right now because they’ve actually been engaged for a while, and nobody’s more surprised than Woodley herself.

“He’s, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living,” Woodley said. “Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up I’m going to marry someone who — who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

Rodgers was voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season after throwing for 48 touchdowns and nearly 4,300 yards in the regular season, and leading his team within one game of the Super Bowl, so Woodley’s assertion that Rodgers is “just so good” at throwing the football appears to be correct. But Woodley admits she still has a lot to learn about the game.

“I have yet to go to a football game. Before I met him, I’d never seen one football game before. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” Woodley said. “When we met, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know what kind of a football guy he was, and I’m still constantly learning.”

In fact, Woodley admitted to being more familiar with Rodgers’s interests outside of football, like his excitement over his opportunity to guest-host Jeopardy!, set to air beginning April 5.

“I don’t know him as a football guy, I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!, you know? That’s the dude I know,” Woodley said. “He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

