DMX remembered by Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more: 'Your gift was so obvious to us all'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read

Hollywood and members of the music industry are mourning the loss of DMX

The acclaimed rapper, known for hits like "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," "Party Up" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya" died on Friday, one week after suffering a heart attack which left him in a vegetative state. 

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time," the Simmons family said in a statement, asking for privacy.  

Tributes have been pouring in since the family confirmed DMX's passing, just hours after a premature report of his death made the rounds on social media.

Gabrielle Union, who starred in 2003's Cradle 2 the Grave with DMX, posted an emotional tribute to her longtime friend.

"I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures," she wrote on Instagram. "I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Stars like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Ice T and more also expressed condolences.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Boy (@bigboy)

DMX was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2. It's been reported, but unconfirmed by the family, that it was drug-related.

