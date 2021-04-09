DMX remembered by Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more: 'Your gift was so obvious to us all'

Hollywood and members of the music industry are mourning the loss of DMX.

The acclaimed rapper, known for hits like "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," "Party Up" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya" died on Friday, one week after suffering a heart attack which left him in a vegetative state.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time," the Simmons family said in a statement, asking for privacy.

Tributes have been pouring in since the family confirmed DMX's passing, just hours after a premature report of his death made the rounds on social media.

Gabrielle Union, who starred in 2003's Cradle 2 the Grave with DMX, posted an emotional tribute to her longtime friend.

"I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures," she wrote on Instagram. "I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend."

Stars like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Ice T and more also expressed condolences.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Dedicated to DMX - 'When I'm Gone' (LYRICS CC) https://t.co/stDbb0kwMb — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

How I used to study your flow, your swag, your work ethic..



There’s never gonna be another DMX



RideOrDie forever #RipMyDog pic.twitter.com/ij3MeMDtmO — 𝐘𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐢 (@ELgh_) April 9, 2021

Gone too soon. There will never be another man that could simultaneously pray for the health and blessings of the world, bark like a dog, and rock 100K+ people crowds all at once. https://t.co/9DhwDfBUvQ — DASH KENNEDY WILLIAMS (@Dash) April 9, 2021

Stop, drop, shut 'em down, open up shop

Oh, no, that's how Ruff Ryders roll

Stop, drop, shut 'em down, open up shop

Oh, no, that's how Ruff Ryders roll

RIP — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 9, 2021

One of my favorite performances in one of my favorite films was given by DMX. If you haven’t seen BELLY in a while or at all, gift yourself with his talent in that film this weekend. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/jUXm2bagPa — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 9, 2021

In 2001 I spent 3 months with DMX filming “Exit Wounds” My trailer was between X’s & Steven Seagal’s. Everyday something crazy/funny happened whether it was X bringing dogs he adopted on the way to the set or his beloved RC cars which he played with constantly. He was a sweet man https://t.co/iliwltkTKy — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2021

DMX was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2. It's been reported, but unconfirmed by the family, that it was drug-related.

