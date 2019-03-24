Lori Loughlin's 'Fuller House' co-stars reference her in Kids' Choice Award speech

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin alluded to the Lori Loughlin drama at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Lori Loughlin‘s Fuller House co-stars are clearly thinking of the actress.

While Loughlin is currently embroiled in the collegiate cheating scandal, her co-stars on the Netflix series took to the stage to represent the cast at Saturday evening’s Kids’ Choice Awards. And while Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin didn’t mention Loughlin by name, they did subtly reference the difficult times the cast has gone through together, E! News reports.

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your Favorite Funny TV Show,” Barber told the crowd. “You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart.”

Cameron Bure then stepped in, sharing that “they stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.” She added that “a loving family that also sticks together, also celebrates the really good times.”

“This is one of those good times,” Sweetin chimed in. “You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing.”

Despite their declaration of sticking together, Netflix is not sticking with Loughlin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loughlin was dropped from the fifth and final season of Fuller House. A longtime staple of the Hallmark Channel, Laughlin was also dropped by that network one day after she surrendered to the FBI.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among dozens of people arrested for allegedly participating in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme. Loughlin allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe to get her two daughters, including social media influencer Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

The couple is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on April 3.

