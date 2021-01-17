Kristy Swanson says if President Trump is removed from 'Home Alone 2,' she also wants to be cut from John Hughes films

Actress Kristy Swanson, 51, suggested that if President Trump is edited out of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, she'd like her performances from other films associated with John Hughes removed. (Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Kristy Swanson has a thing or two to say about “cancel culture.’

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 51, took to Twitter in defense of outgoing President Donald Trump, who caught flak from movie fans suggesting his 1992 cameo in the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York be digitally removed following his second impeachment last week. The film’s star, Macaulay Culkin, even joined the discussion, endorsing the Trump-less cut.

A proud Trump supporter, Swanson declared that if Trump is removed from the classic flick, which was written and produced by the late John Hughes, then she’d like her own roles in the beloved writer and director’s canon to be wiped out as well.

“If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s [sic] Day Off,” tweeted Swanson, who had a small non-speaking role at the end of Pretty in Pink, and made a short classroom speech in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Hughes, who died in 2009, wrote and produced the former film, which starred Molly Ringwald, and wrote, co-produced and directed the latter.

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

While Swanson saw some support from her fans, celebrities were quick to throw out snappy replies in response.

“So would we,” replied Rosanna Arquette, who herself rose to fame in the 1980s with her role in Desperately Seeking Susan, while Jane Lynch of Glee fame shot back, “I’m sorry. Who are you?”

So would we. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 16, 2021

I’m sorry. Who are you? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021

Patton Oswalt poked fun of Swanson’s ardent support for Trump, responding, “This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for president. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America?”

Story continues

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown commented with, “You were in those films?” before adding that she was less concerned with Swanson’s filmography than her support of “a dude who incited a Klan riot.”

You were in those films? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 16, 2021

I don’t know or care. Her resume isn’t important. What IS, is that she’s still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died either on the scene or a day later—one at their own hand. She’s siding with that & bemoaning the fact that he’s not in movie?! #GirlBye — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 17, 2021

Never one to shy away from politics, Swanson recently appeared in the documentary Trump vs. Hollywood alongside fellow conservatives Scott Baio, Isaiah Washington and Dean Cain.

“Why is it not OK in Hollywood to be a conservative?” said Swanson in the film, adding, “I feel that it’s time to set the example of let’s just all get along, ya know? We can learn from each other. We don’t have to hate each other.”

In 2019, Swanson and Cain starred in live stage reading of the play FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, in which they played former Trump-Russia investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The production was canceled and moved to a new venue after the actress said she received a “death threat.”

Cain came to Swanson’s defense on Sunday, telling actor and director Ken Olin (Thirtysomething) that his suggestion that all of her film work be removed was “disgusting.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: