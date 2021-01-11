Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirm their romance with steamy snapshots on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirm they are a thing. (Photos: Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it Instagram official.

After months of rumors that they had coupled up, the Black Panther actor, 33, and model, 24, confirmed they’re a thing by sharing steamy shots of themselves together, posted at the same time on Sunday night.

The pair are pretty close to kissing in some of the photos, which drew reactions from Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor, Sophia Bush, Yara Shahidi and many, many others

Harvey captioned hers with a heart, but really no caption was needed on the snaps, taken by photographer Leo Volcy, whose Instagram bio describes him as Jordan’s creative director.

Jordan, named 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, has been spotted with Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey, throughout the fall. They were in Atlanta for Thanksgiving, where her family is based, arriving off the plane in matching sweatsuits. They rang in the new year snowboarding in Salt Lake City.

Jordan, who infamously lived with his parents until recently, told People in November what he was looking for in a partner.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he said, adding, “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

Harvey — whose mom is Marjorie Harvey and was adopted by Steve when the couple married in 2007 — has previously been linked to several big stars, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and rapper Future.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: